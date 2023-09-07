Local preschool in urgent need of donations for new A/C unit

A local preschool for low-income families is in urgent need of donations after both of its air conditioning units died this summer.

The Lewisville New Hope Learning Center, 907 West Main St., is a nonprofit that offers preschool education for children ages 4 weeks through 5 years and afterschool care for children 5-12 years old. It provides affordable childcare for low-income and at-risk families, and behaviorally-challenged kids.

Executive Director Krissy Griffin said New Hope lost a significant amount of financial support in the last few years.

“We were part of the First United Methodist Church, but they couldn’t afford to keep us and let us have the building in the back,” Griffin said. “We always relied heavily on donations and grants and since COVID, grants kind of went away, and donations were halved. We’re looking for the support we used to have from donors and the church.”

Then about five weeks ago, both air conditioning units went out at the same time. Griffin said New Hope was allowed to use one large room at the church for about three weeks to take care of the 77 kids enrolled. New Hope used its existing funds to have one smaller A/C unit installed, and it’s helping but it’s not a permanent solution.

“In some rooms, it’s doing a good job,” Griffin said. “But the main area is warm, some classrooms are warm … it’s not as hot as it was, but it’s just not holding.”

New Hope needs about $100,000 in donations to fix its air conditioning, and the clock is ticking.

“We love this community and want to keep serving it, we don’t want to have to close,” Griffin said. “We still have a unit to fix and need to have our funds replenished. If it doesn’t happen very soon, we’ll close.”

Click here to donate on the New Hope website.