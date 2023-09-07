ERCOT asks Texans to conserve electricity use Thursday

A day after briefly having to trigger emergency operations, Texas’ electric grid operator issued a conservation appeal on Thursday.

Due to continued high temperatures, high demand, low wind and declining solar power generation this afternoon, operating reserves are expected to be low into the afternoon and evening hours, according to an ERCOT news release, so the agency is asking Texans to conserve electricity use, if safe to do so, from 5-9 p.m. Thursday.

This conservation appeal does not indicate ERCOT is currently experiencing emergency conditions at this time. ERCOT expects similar conditions on Wednesday as well and may issue another conservation appeal then.

ERCOT asked all government agencies to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

According to the Public Utility Commission, ways to reduce electricity use during peak times include turning up your thermostat a degree or two and postponing running major appliances or pool pumps during the requested timeframe.

This summer, ERCOT has set 10 new all-time peak demand records.

