Thursday, September 7, 2023
Children’s stores moving next to each other in Highland Village

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Lantana resident Jen Kaplinsky at her new store, Learning Express Toys & Gifts, in The Shops at Highland Village.

Two children’s stores with the same owner are relocating this fall to be next to each other, and they’re not moving far.

Learning Express Toys & Gifts Owner Jennifer Kaplinsky opened a new children’s boutique shop, Neon Elephant, last year. Both stores are located near each other in The Shops at Highland Village, but they’re not connected.

But that will change soon, as the businesses announced this week that they will relocate to open spaces near Delhi6 Indian Kitchen in The Shops. The stores will be next to a play place and “edutainment” center for kids 10 months to 8 years called Cheeky Monkeys, which is also going to open this fall, creating a full block of children-centric businesses.

Learning Express and Neon Elephant plan to relocate at the end of September and open in early October, being closed less than seven days. The new locations will offer “a seamless shopping experience” for customers.

“The stores will have a connected walkway, allowing you to shop in both locations and be rung up on a single ticket,” Kaplinsky said in a news release.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

