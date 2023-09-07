Thursday, September 7, 2023
Former Double Oak mayor named to nonprofit board

By Mark Smith
Mike Donnelly

Former Double Oak Mayor Mike Donnelly, who currently serves on the Board of Directors for local nonprofit Winning The Fight, announced this week that he has also recently joined the Board of Directors of another local nonprofit, Ranch Hands Rescue.

“Mike Donnelly has long been known for his unwavering commitment to public service, community empowerment, and a vision for a brighter future,” Donnelly said in a news release. “As a member of the Board of Directors for WTF-Winning The Fight and Ranch Hands Rescue – Bob’s House of Hope, he brings his vast experience and passion to further the missions of these vital organizations.”

WTF-Winning The Fight raises awareness and provides resources to combat substance abuse and addiction. Ranch Hands Rescue – Bob’s House of Hope offers refuge and healing for both people and animals. Their innovative approach, blending animal-assisted therapy with mental health support, has earned them recognition for their unique and effective programs. Bob’s House of Hope is the nation’s first safe house for young adult male survivors of sex trafficking.

“I am truly honored to serve on the Boards of WTF-Winning The Fight and Ranch Hands Rescue – Bob’s House of Hope,” Donnelly said in a statement. “Kathy O’Keefe, CEO of WTF-Winning The Fight and Bob Williams, CEO of Ranch Hands Rescue – Bob’s House of Hope, together with their Board of Directors and their staff and volunteers, are doing incredible work, and I am excited to contribute to their missions. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and families.”

For more information on WTF-Winning The Fight and their Oct. 14 Stompin’ Stigma 5K Fun Walk, visit www.wtf-winningthefight.org.

Ranch Hands Rescue – Bob’s House of Hope will be hosting an Ignite Hope Gala on Sept. 30. All the details can be found at www.ranchhandsrescue.org.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

