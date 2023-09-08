Justin police chief retires

The city of Justin announced Thursday that its police chief is retiring.

Alejandro Coss is retiring from the position that he’s held for five years to pursue other opportunities, according to a news release from the city of Justin. Lt. Scott Davis has been appointed acting chief “and we are confident that the Justin Police Department will continue to move forward during this transition period.”

“The Justin Police Department remains dedicated to maintaining the safety and security of the city of Justin and will continue to build upon the progress achieved under Chief Coss’ leadership,” the city said in a statement. “The city of Justin would like to thank Chief Coss for his service in law enforcement and wish him will in his future endeavors.”