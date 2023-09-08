Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 13 arrests from June 26, through July 26, answered 485 calls for service, and took 33 reports. Here are some recent police calls:

June 27 – An officer received a stolen vehicle alert on a license plate reader near Ashmore Drive at approximately 1:30 p.m. Officers went to the area and observed the vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted and the subject detained. After further investigation, the reporting party (boyfriend) declined to prosecute the driver. The vehicle was towed, and the reporting agency was contacted to remove the stolen status of the vehicle.

June 28 – Officers were dispatched to a suspicious person in the 1100 blk of Heritage Trail at approximately 3 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located an intoxicated male that had been trying to open the front doors on a few homes. The subject, who lived in the area, had gone to the wrong homes. Police were able to release the subject to a responsible person and were clearing the call when the subject ran from the scene. Officers engaged in a foot pursuit and caught the subject. The subject then began fighting with officers and was subdued quickly. The subject was then transported to the Denton County jail.

July 2 – Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 2400 blk of Robin Way at approximately 12:30 a.m. The caller reported yelling and banging noises coming from the residence. After an initial investigation, officers determined an assault took place and took the male subject into custody, transporting him the Denton County jail.

July 3 – An officer was patrolling in the 8200 blk of Small Block Road and received an alert of a stolen vehicle from a license plate reader. Officers checked the status of the unoccupied vehicle and determined it was stolen out of another jurisdiction. The officer contacted the reporting agency and had the vehicle impounded. A few days later, a male subject contacted 911 and reported that he wanted to go to jail because he stole a car and had drugs in his possession. Officers promptly went to the location and honored his request. The agency that reported the car stolen was notified of the subject’s identity.

July 8 – Officers were dispatched to an animal cruelty call near Sam Lee Lane and Dale Earnhardt Way at approximately 2 p.m. The caller stated several animals were in a vehicle with only the driver’s side window cracked and the vehicle was shut off. The caller stated the car had been there since 8 a.m. The current temperature was 93 degrees. Upon arrival, officers discovered two dogs, three cats and one turtle were without food or water and looked emaciated. The owner came to the scene and was placed under arrest for animal cruelty. The animals were taken to the contracted animal shelter for inspection and treatment.

July 10 – Officers were dispatched to an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in the 4100 blk of Dale Earnhardt Way. The caller stated her ex-husband showed up at her work and threatened her with a machete. The subject who made the threats had left the area prior to police arrival. Officers gathered relevant information and forwarded the report to Criminal Investigations.

July 23 – Officers were dispatched to an assault in the 1200 blk of FM 407 at approximately 2 p.m. Prior to the assault, a minor accident had occurred, and the parties involved went into a local business where the victim worked to discuss what happened. While standing inside the business, the subject became agitated and struck the victim several times with a closed fist. The actor then left the area. Witnesses were able to get a description and license plate of the vehicle. Criminal Investigations is currently investigating the assault.