Mary June Brundage was born on June 18, 1938, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to Elmer and Hattie (Byrd) Brisco. She departed this life on August 13, 2023, in Flower Mound at the age of 85.

As a child, Mary lived in Arkansas before moving to Tulsa, Oklahoma. She attended Tulsa schools and graduated from Central High School. She was married to John Brundage, and later to Bill Montgomery.

Mary was employed by Safeway Grocery for many years, where she became the first female store manager in Oklahoma. Mary was very proud of her work and also of her family.

In her free time, Mary enjoyed cooking, and loved the holidays (especially Thanksgiving). Mary was also an active volunteer for RSVP and the Senior Citizens Board, of which she served as president.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Angel Ungericht; son-in-law, Rex Ungericht; granddaughter, Mary Maegan Brundage; eight nieces and nephews; and by her late son’s longtime girlfriend, Insun Beatty and Insun’s son, Dominique Muguerza.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Hattie Brisco; two sons, Roger Brundage and David Brundage; three sisters: Wanda Fielding, Roberta Smiley, and Nita McQuade.