Friday, September 8, 2023
HomeObituaries
Obituaries

Mary June Brundage

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
2
Mary June Brundage

Mary June Brundage was born on June 18, 1938, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to Elmer and Hattie (Byrd) Brisco. She departed this life on August 13, 2023, in Flower Mound at the age of 85.

As a child, Mary lived in Arkansas before moving to Tulsa, Oklahoma. She attended Tulsa schools and graduated from Central High School. She was married to John Brundage, and later to Bill Montgomery.

Mary was employed by Safeway Grocery for many years, where she became the first female store manager in Oklahoma. Mary was very proud of her work and also of her family.

In her free time, Mary enjoyed cooking, and loved the holidays (especially Thanksgiving). Mary was also an active volunteer for RSVP and the Senior Citizens Board, of which she served as president.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Angel Ungericht; son-in-law, Rex Ungericht; granddaughter, Mary Maegan Brundage; eight nieces and nephews; and by her late son’s longtime girlfriend, Insun Beatty and Insun’s son, Dominique Muguerza.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Hattie Brisco; two sons, Roger Brundage and David Brundage; three sisters: Wanda Fielding, Roberta Smiley, and Nita McQuade.

Previous articleNorthlake Police Blotter
Next articleFoodie Friday: Whiskey & Smoke
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.