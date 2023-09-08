Foodie Friday: Whiskey & Smoke

The Flower Mound River Walk has just welcomed a new standout restaurant to its midst, and it’s set to redefine the dining experience in our charming Texas town. Meet Whiskey & Smoke, an upscale smokehouse and bourbon bar that’s been making waves since even before its dining room officially opened. Owned and operated by the esteemed Chef Greg Retz – the mastermind behind local favorites like Underdogs, Pennywise, and Piehole – Whiskey & Smoke promises a dining experience like no other.

Presentation is paramount at Whiskey & Smoke, evident from the moment you step through the doors. Even their smoked tequila lime chicharrones make a grand entrance, served under a mesmerizing smoke-filled dome, setting the tone for the culinary journey ahead. At the bar, artisanal cocktails are crafted with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring that every sip is a sensory delight.

When it comes to the menu, Whiskey & Smoke offers a tantalizing array of options to satisfy all palates. Traditional BBQ lovers can indulge in classics like brisket, pulled pork, fall-off-the-bone ribs, smoked turkey, and chicken. However, it’s the premium offerings that truly elevate the experience. Sink your teeth into the succulent Wagyu filet, savor the Smoked Pecan Encrusted Salmon, or savor the Whole Yellow Tail Snapper—a feast fit for the most discerning of diners.

Before you dive into your main course, don’t miss the chance to explore their exceptional appetizers. The Smoked Beef Tartare, presented under a cloche of aromatic smoke, is a showstopper, while their take on the Jalapeno Popper, stuffed with pimento cheese and crowned with Bacon-Onion Jam, is a flavor explosion that will leave you craving more.

Save room for dessert, as Whiskey & Smoke’s homemade Banana Pudding, reminiscent of Grandma’s kitchen, and the delectable 6-layer carrot cake are irresistible treats that will linger in your memory.

As its name suggests, Whiskey & Smoke is not just a smokehouse but also a bourbon bar. The bar boasts an impressive array of cocktails, including an innovative Old Fashioned infused with house-made bacon and the vibrant “Bless Your Heart” cocktail, featuring fresh dragon fruit.

In summary, Whiskey & Smoke at the Flower Mound River Walk is a dining destination that combines the artistry of presentation with the finesse of culinary expertise. Whether you’re a BBQ enthusiast or a connoisseur of craft cocktails, this upscale establishment is sure to leave an indelible mark on your palate and your heart. Don’t wait to experience the magic for yourself—get over to the River Walk this weekend and experience it all firsthand.

*Whiskey & Smoke is located at 4120 River Walk Dr, Flower Mound TX 75028.