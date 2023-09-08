City, town leaders to take part in local 9/11 tributes

Local officials from around southern Denton County will participate in remembrance ceremonies for victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

On Sunday, leaders from Lewisville, Highland Village, Hickory Creek, Corinth, Shady Shores, Lake Dallas, Denton, and Denton County will take part in the “Red, White, and Blue Freedom Walk” to honor and remember the lives lost in the terrorist attacks 22 years ago in New York, Washington D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Officials from Lewisville, Highland Village, and Denton County, carrying American flags, will meet city leaders from Hickory Creek, Corinth, Lake Dallas, Shady Shores, and Denton carrying their own flags, at the midway point of the Lewisville Lake pedestrian bridge for a “virtual handoff” at sunset, according to a news release from the city of Lewisville.

Residents are invited to join the tribute walk. Anyone who wants to join is encouraged to bring an American flag, Texas flag, or U.S. military branch flag to carry across the bridge. Event organizers ask that participants honor the solidarity of the event and not bring political flags, banners or signs of any kind.

Residents of cities south of the bridge will meet at Doubletree Ranch Park, 310 Highland Village Road, at 6:30 p.m. Residents of cities north of the bridge will meet at Oak Drive and southbound I-35E service road at 6:30 p.m. The goal is to have each side meet in the middle of the bridge to take a picture at sunset of the “virtual handoff” of the U.S. flag. That picture will then be uploaded to the national movement site and become part of the picture collage that illustrates the U.S. flag moving across the country from sunrise to sunset. The 9/11 Moving Tribute also pays tribute to the 5,461 service member lives lost in the wars following the terrorist attacks.

Then on Monday morning, the Flower Mound fire and police departments will lead a ceremony honoring the victims on Sept. 11, 2001. Residents are invited to gather outside Flower Mound Town Hall, 2121 Cross Timbers Road, by 8:30 a.m. and hear remarks from Fire Chief Paul Henley, Police Chief Andy Kancel and more. The ceremony will end with the Ringing of the Bell and the playing of bagpipes, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.