Flower Mound closes playground for upgrades

The town of Flower Mound announced Friday that it is closing one of its park playgrounds for about a month to replace old play equipment with a new nature-themed playground.

The playground at Possum Park, 2535 Timber Ridge Lane, is expected to be closed for the next four to five weeks for crews to install the upgrades. When it reopens, the playground will include separate play structures for kids 2-5 and 5-12, a five-seat swing set, multiple slides and engineered wood fiber play surfacing.

