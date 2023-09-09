The Arts: Friends of Flower Mound Library keeps things hopping

By Elizabeth Brannon

Founded in 1984 as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization, the Friends of the Flower Mound Public Library exists to supplement library services, projects, programs and materials through fundraising and volunteering.

This very active and successful group of volunteers organizes and runs the quarterly used book sales for the library. In a five-year span, the Friends of the Library have donated more than $98,000, with more expected this year. Given that the used book sales didn’t happen normally during COVID, the efforts of the Friends result in a huge contribution to the library and, ultimately, to the Town of Flower Mound.

The Friends work throughout the year. It takes a continuous effort to receive, sort, categorize and prepare the books for the quarterly event. The categories are history, religion, reference, cooking, business and fiction. The books are further sorted into hardback, paperback, kids, teens, puzzles, games, CDs and audio books. Books that are in bad shape and computer books older than three years are not considered. Prices are great – from $5 for a coffee table book to $2 for a hardback, $1 for a paperback to 50 cents for kids’ books.

If you haven’t gone to a used book sale, you’re missing the bargain of century, and if you haven’t donated used books to the Friends of the Library, you’re missing out on the chance to purge and make space for new books. It’s a win-win-win for the buyer, the donor and the library.

In the months between the quarterly sales, used books are available on the sales cart in the old section of the library, and library staff can help with the purchase of those books.

The next sale is planned for the weekend of October 20-22. Friday is the only day with an admission fee ($5) and Sunday is sale day. Experienced customers bring their own bags and boxes to gather their purchases and check out. Only cash or checks are accepted. The library uses the books as door prizes for activities and events and to support the reading program. Information is available for anyone wanting to become a volunteer with the Friends of the Library.

Muff Musgrave is a dedicated member of the Friends of the Library. Muff’s husband, Real Musgrave, a prolific and gifted artist, designed a logo for the Friends of the Library using a bunny image. A few years ago, the Friends of the Library wanted to fund and donate a work of art to the library, and it was suggested Real’s bunny image become the sculpture that the Friends ultimately commissioned. COVID slowed those plans down, but in 2023, their dream of public art at the library has come true. Real Musgrave donated his time and creativity to make the Bunny Bench that was installed on the lawn of the library.

The opportunity to name the bunny has been open for the month of August, and the name of the winner and the name of the bunny will be announced at the dedication ceremony on September 9, from 1–3 p.m. on the northwest lawn of the library. There will be a chance to see the bunny, enjoy some refreshments, win door prizes and meet the artist. Real will have autographed bookmarks for attendees.

The motif is a bronze fairy tale rabbit that encourages people to “Sit with Me and Read.” If you get close enough to peer at the book the bunny is holding, you’ll see many great thoughts. Perhaps the best thought is this one, attributed to Albert Einstein: “The only thing that you absolutely have to know, is the location of the library.”

Elizabeth Brannon serves on the Town of Flower Mound Cultural Arts Commission.