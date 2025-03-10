Monday, March 10, 2025
Construction completed on high-rise apartment complex in Flower Mound on Lake Grapevine

By Micah Pearce
Construction finished on Thirty-One Eleven (far left), a new residential tower in Flower Mound overlooking Lake Grapevine. (Photo courtesy of Realty Capital/3111sunset.com)

Realty Capital Residential completed construction on Thirty-One Eleven, a 16-story residential building overlooking Lake Grapevine in Flower Mound.

Thirty-One Eleven just finished construction and will be hosting open houses every Wednesday of March and April. (Photo courtesy of Realty Capital)

At the Flower Mound town council meeting on March 3, Jimmy Richie, a managing director at Realty Capital, announced the new building would be hosting open houses every Wednesday in March and April from 5 p.m. until sunset.

Attendees will be able to watch the sun set over the lake from the sixth-floor amenity deck.

“Thirteen years ago, the town council had faith and trust in our firm to develop this project,” he said. “As a thank you to them and the residents of Flower Mound, we’d like everyone to come down and see it before it gets occupied.”

The 207-unit luxury residential tower has one, two and three-bedroom apartments, penthouses and townhomes available with pricing starting at $4,000 per month.

A bedroom from the residential tower Thirty-One Eleven. (Photo courtesy of Realty Capital)

“Leasing has officially started and our first residents moved in over the weekend,” said Zack Conley, development manager for Realty Capital Residential. “Along with the resort-like amenities in the building, our future residents love the beautiful views of Lake Grapevine and Lakeside Village’s walkability. This is what makes Thirty-One Eleven Sunset such an appealing place to live.”

Thirty-One Eleven will have a view over Lake Grapevine. (Photo courtesy of Realty Capital)

A five-level, enclosed parking garage, sixth-floor rooftop pool, terrace and spa covers some extra amenities that the complex features. Others include a restaurant-style bar and lounge, a 15th-floor private dining room, a 24-hour fitness center and a golf simulator.

The apartment complex is part of Lakeside Village, a 160-acre mixed-use development next to Lake Grapevine. Its master plan has 2,500 residences and 705,000 square feet of commercial space.

“Finishing construction on our second high-rise residential tower in Lakeside Village is a huge accomplishment for both our team and the overall development,” said Alexander Brown, president of Realty Capital Residential. “Lakeside Village is truly a legacy project, and we are fortunate to benefit from the uniqueness of the development and the breathtaking lake views that are essentially non-existent anywhere else in North Texas.”

The completion of Thirty-One Eleven puts the Lakeside Village project at about 75 percent completion.

