Construction completed on high-rise apartment complex in Flower Mound on Lake Grapevine

Realty Capital Residential completed construction on Thirty-One Eleven, a 16-story residential building overlooking Lake Grapevine in Flower Mound.

At the Flower Mound town council meeting on March 3, Jimmy Richie, a managing director at Realty Capital, announced the new building would be hosting open houses every Wednesday in March and April from 5 p.m. until sunset.

Attendees will be able to watch the sun set over the lake from the sixth-floor amenity deck.

“Thirteen years ago, the town council had faith and trust in our firm to develop this project,” he said. “As a thank you to them and the residents of Flower Mound, we’d like everyone to come down and see it before it gets occupied.”

The 207-unit luxury residential tower has one, two and three-bedroom apartments, penthouses and townhomes available with pricing starting at $4,000 per month.

“Leasing has officially started and our first residents moved in over the weekend,” said Zack Conley, development manager for Realty Capital Residential. “Along with the resort-like amenities in the building, our future residents love the beautiful views of Lake Grapevine and Lakeside Village’s walkability. This is what makes Thirty-One Eleven Sunset such an appealing place to live.”

A five-level, enclosed parking garage, sixth-floor rooftop pool, terrace and spa covers some extra amenities that the complex features. Others include a restaurant-style bar and lounge, a 15th-floor private dining room, a 24-hour fitness center and a golf simulator.

The apartment complex is part of Lakeside Village, a 160-acre mixed-use development next to Lake Grapevine. Its master plan has 2,500 residences and 705,000 square feet of commercial space.

“Finishing construction on our second high-rise residential tower in Lakeside Village is a huge accomplishment for both our team and the overall development,” said Alexander Brown, president of Realty Capital Residential. “Lakeside Village is truly a legacy project, and we are fortunate to benefit from the uniqueness of the development and the breathtaking lake views that are essentially non-existent anywhere else in North Texas.”

The completion of Thirty-One Eleven puts the Lakeside Village project at about 75 percent completion.