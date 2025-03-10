Monday, March 10, 2025
Suspect arrested in weekend Lewisville shooting

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
Photo courtesy of the Lewisville Police Department.

The Lewisville Police Department announced the arrest of Brandon L. Dorrough, 38, of Lewisville who is accused of shooting a motorist while driving near the 1800 block of I-35E at Corporate Dr.

Lewisville PD responded to a reported shooting at 11:40 a.m. on South I-35E. The passenger of the victim gave the police details about the shooter and their vehicle, according to the department.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where they were treated and released shortly after.

Officers identified the shooter as Dorrough and located him later that day after obtaining a warrant for his arrest.

Brandon L. Dorrough was arrested on March 8 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. (Photo courtesy of Lewisville PD)

According to police, Dorrough was taken into custody without incident in the 400 block of West Round Grove Rd. by Lewisville officers with assistance from the North Texas Regional SWAT team.

He was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was booked into Lewisville City Jail with a $100,000 bond before being transferred to Denton County Jail.

The Lewisville Police Department is asking anyone with more information to contact Detective Loughry by phone at 972-219-3537 or email at [email protected].

To report a tip anonymously, call Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477) or visit dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.

