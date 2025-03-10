Highland Village City Update – March 2025

I want to start this article by congratulating council members Kevin Cox, Brian Fiorenza and Rhonda Hurst. The filing period for a place on the ballot has ended, and all are unopposed. We have cancelled our May 3 Council election, and all three are officially considered elected. I look forward to working with them again this year.

Early in February, we held our first Town Hall Meeting at the Municipal Complex. Each department head shared a very brief presentation focusing on the work they do in service to our residents. We had the opportunity for residents to ask questions. I heard from many who attended how much they appreciated the information and the opportunity to engage with Council and City Staff. If you missed the meeting, you can view it here.

Then at the end of February, I had the opportunity to share Highland Village’s State of the City video at a joint Highland Village Business Association, Lewisville Area Chamber of Commerce and Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce luncheon. The video, created in a podcast style, provides an overview of what we are working on this year. I want to provide you with the highlights and encourage you to watch the complete video on our website or social media channels.

In the Parks and Recreation Department, our crews are renovating the Village Park fishing pier and pond, which should be complete this year. The big news is that Celebrate Highland Village will now take place at Doubletree Ranch Park. Moving the event to this location provides more park space and amenities to improve the user experience. It ensures we will never have to cancel due to floodwaters from Lake Lewisville.

Our police department is continuing the scooter safety education program for the youth in our community. The fire department has been able to add one person to each of the three shifts by hiring one and sending the two 40 hour medics to rookie school, which allows the department to staff another medic to better serve our residents.

The Geographical Information Systems department has entered the City in FEMA’s Community Rating System, which will provide our residents with flood insurance discounts. Over half our households are below street level, putting them at risk for flooding. Residents can check their risk on the online map portal on the city website.

Looking to the future, the FM 407 Trail Corridor project was identified in the comprehensive planning process to connect hike and bike trails to our retail areas and the City is looking into grant opportunities to fund this project.

The Highland Shores Boulevard asphalt overlay from Highland Village Road to Briarhill Boulevard was completed last year. The remaining section from Briarhill Blvd. to Twin Coves was included in the Denton County Bond Program for 50% funding. This section is currently under design and we anticipate issuing bonds later this year, with construction beginning in 2026.

Finally, the addition of up to 16 cabins at Pilot Knoll Park is currently under design. These uniquely designed cabins will be a great addition to the park and benefit our business community as well. Even though the City is close to buildout, many exciting things are happening!

Spring is quickly approaching, and our Parks and Recreation Department is planning events for all ages. During spring break, we offer special classes for our community’s youth. Check out hvparks.com to sign up for classes. The Easter Egg Hunt is set for April 12 at Unity Park. Remember, the hunt begins at 10 a.m. sharp, so you’ll want to arrive early. There will be pictures with the Easter Bunny, face painting, bounce houses, fire engine and free ice cream treats. If you are looking for a summer camp experience, check out the KidVenture program at hvparks.com. For the seniors in our community, we offer activities at The Robert & Lee DuVall Center, including games, pickleball, exercise classes, a book club, lunch and learns and trips. If you are a senior and want to become more involved with other seniors, check out highlandvillage.org/seniors. You can also have your name added to the newsletter that is mailed every two months by contacting Debbie Scott at [email protected].

The utility division will begin the water disinfectant conversion on March 19 and end by April 9. The City initiated this process last year and will do it every year in order to maintain the TCEQ required disinfectant residuals in the summer months and reduce the amount of water flushed in the summer when water is in higher demand. During this three-week conversion, the City will discontinue the use of surface water from the Upper Trinity Regional Water District and only use groundwater from the City’s water wells. You may experience aesthetic changes such as taste, odor, and feel of the water coming out of your faucets, which is associated with the conversion process as well as only using groundwater as the primary source of water. City crews will rigorously flush, test, and monitor the water daily throughout this process to ensure the water meets TCEQ requirements.

Mark your calendars for our upcoming events. Our resident-only Paper Shredding event is Saturday, April 5, at Pilot Knoll Park. The Highland Village Art Festival is Saturday, May 3, at The Shops at Highland Village. Movies in the Park will happen the first three Fridays in May at Doubletree Ranch Park.

I hope to see you around town!