DCTA stands UNITED for Denton County  

The Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) recently demonstrated its commitment to strengthening local communities through its annual giving campaign benefiting United Way of Denton County (UWDC).

This initiative, part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to support its riders, member cities and the region beyond providing convenient transportation services, raised $2,500 for UWDC, an organization that benefits over 50,000 Denton County residents every year through healthy community, youth opportunity, financial security and community resiliency.

“Our agency as a whole was very enthusiastic to partner with United Way Denton County,” said Paul Cristina, CEO of DCTA. “We encourage employees to demonstrate servant leadership in all they do, which includes putting the needs of others first, and our team was more than happy to help their neighbors.”

The campaign ran from February 9 to 13 and included a variety of fundraising and awareness events that brought together employees from every department, such as Spirit Days, which encouraged employees to give and dress up in themed attire to show their support for UWDC, workplace initiatives and a Bake-Off competition.

DCTA is planning more opportunities throughout the year to support UWDC through employee giving. Transit Appreciation Week (March 16-20) featured themed events and activities that pair with gifts to UWDC.

“DCTA’s role in providing transportation alternatives is so critical to our community. United Way of Denton County is extremely grateful to DCTA for its generous donation,” said UWDC CEO Gary Henderson. “Together, both organizations are committed to serving our Denton County neighbors, and the most vulnerable among them.”

DCTA’s partnership with UWDC reflects its broader mission to improve the quality of life in the areas it serves. Beyond the services available to their member cities, the agency views community investment as essential to building a stronger, more connected Denton County.

To learn more about United Way of Denton County and how you and your organization can help, visit their website at unitedwaydenton.org.

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