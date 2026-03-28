Meet the Candidates: Lewisville ISD Board Place 5

Voters will hit the polls again for the May 2 election that will decide local representatives for southern Denton County towns, cities and school districts.

This year, Place 5 on Lewisville ISD’s Board of Trustees is up for grabs as the district transitions into a new geographical, single-member district format.

Election Day is May 2 and early voting will run from April 20 through April 28.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested local municipal and school board elections. Below is each candidate’s profile, listed alphabetically. Incumbents are marked with an (i).

Board of Trustees, Place 5 (3-year term)

Staci Barker, 40

City/Town of residence: Flower Mound

How long have you resided in city/town or school district you wish to represent? 6.5 years

Current occupation: Educational Research and Strategic Priorities Analyst

Education:

High School Diploma, Granbury High School

Bachelor of Arts, Texas Tech University

Master of Arts, New York University

PhD in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies, University of Texas at Arlington

Previous or current public service on governmental/community/civic boards: Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees: 2023-Present

Episcopal Church of the Annunciation Vestry Clerk: 2023-Present

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? I’m running because I care deeply about this community and believe strong public schools are essential to its future.

As a trustee, I’ve led key committees, helped guide thoughtful decisions about curriculum, budgeting, and long‑range planning and worked closely with families and staff to support students. I show up, listen and approach challenges with steadiness and care.

I’m the best choice because I bring a PhD in Educational Leadership, years of experience as a regional education consultant, a proven record of responsible financial stewardship—including lowering our I&S tax rate—and a commitment to safe, welcoming schools where every student can thrive.

Do you have children enrolled in the school district you wish to represent? Yes, a sophomore at Flower Mound High School

Mission statement: I plan to continue strengthening the stability and long‑term health of our district by focusing on student safety, responsible financial stewardship and thoughtful planning for enrollment shifts. My priority is ensuring LISD remains a place where students thrive and families feel confident in the future of their schools.

Candidate website: https://www.drstacibarker.com/

Candidate Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/DrStaciBarker/

Brian Pollard, 57

City/Town of residence: Lewisville

How long have you resided in city/town or school district you wish to represent? 12 years

Current occupation: Mortgage Broker

Education:

University of North Texas, Bachelor – Music Education

Texas A&M University – Commerce, Masters – Music Education

Lamar University – Principal’s Certification

Previous or current public service on governmental/community/civic boards: My public service has been in the classroom and in the community. As an educator, I have worked closely with students, parents and staff to support academic success, fine arts excellence and a strong campus culture.

I have remained actively engaged through school events and student programs, giving me a practical understanding of how district decisions impact classrooms and families. That experience has shaped my commitment to student-centered leadership and strong community partnerships.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? I’ve had the opportunity to see the very best of LISD, and it is exceptional—strong academics, elite fine arts programs, competitive athletics and dedicated educators who care deeply about students. My own children have benefited from that.

At the same time, my family was directly impacted by a recent campus closure. That experience reinforced how important it is that decisions of that magnitude are made with transparency, clear communication and a consistent focus on students. It motivated me to step forward and serve.

I believe board decisions must focus on what drives student success, not one-size-fits-all approaches. That means trusting principals and teachers, being responsible with taxpayer dollars and keeping resources aligned with classroom needs.

Do you have children enrolled in the school district you wish to represent? Yes, Caiden is in first grade and Charlotte is in third Grade at Forrest Vista Elementary.

Mission statement: My focus is simple: keep students at the center of every decision. That means supporting our teachers and principals, protecting what makes LISD strong in the classroom and across student programs and being responsible with taxpayer dollars. I believe in clear communication and long-term planning so decisions are thoughtful, transparent and minimize disruption for students and families.

Candidate website: https://www.pollardforlisd.com/

Candidate Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pollardforlisd