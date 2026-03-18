National ice cream chain and sub sandwich shop to open near Tanger Outlets

A Cold Stone Creamery and Blimpie Sub Shop will share a suite at Beechwood Shopping Center in north Fort Worth, just west of Tanger Outlets.

Renovations are expected to start in Suite 105 on April 20 and should be completed by at the beginning of July.

The estimated cost of construction is about $210,000.

Blimpie: America’s Sub Shop

A 61-year-old sub sandwich chain will make its Texas comeback with a new location at Beechwood Shopping Center in Blimpie.

According to the shop’s website, Blimpie was started in 1964 by three teenagers from Hoboken New Jersey.

The three teens were looking for inspiration for a shop name by flipping through a dictionary. They believed a blimp encapsulated their “bigger and better sandwich.”

Since it started more than 50 years ago, Blimpie grew to have locations across the nation.

“With locations coast to coast, Blimpie is proud to continue serving freshly sliced meats and high quality ingredients,” reads the brand’s website. “We are proud of our history and we’re honored to make our subs bigger and better, that’s the Blimpie way.”

However, the brand closed more than 2,000 stores in 2025 after supposedly growing too fast, leaving less than 100 locations.

Blimpie in north Fort Worth, near Tanger Outlets and across from Texas Motor Speedway, is the brand’s first in southern Denton County and the first to open in the area since locations in and around Dallas, Austin, Houston and at the DFW Airport closed.

Blimpie also has a rewards system for customers that sign up.

For more information, visit the Blimpie’s website.

Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery will offer a chilly sweet treat as Texas temperatures heat up for the summer.

In addition to ice cream, the national chain also serves up sorbet, milkshakes, smoothies, cakes, cupcakes and Silk, an almond milk frozen dessert.

Cold Stone Creamery has a rewards account if customers register.

The new location in north Fort Worth shows the chain’s westward expansion. Cold Stone also has a southern Denton County location along FM 2499 in Flower Mound.

For more information, visit the ice cream chain’s website.