Family-owned Design House reinvents the showroom experience

Jennifer and Ty Homeyer have spent the past 18 years fine-tuning the look and feel of their showroom at the Design House in Denton. Actually, the phrase “fine-tuning” insinuates a few minor changes here and there. In reality, the space has been in a near-constant state of reinvention—reshaped, refreshed, transformed and, at times, completely gutted to reflect evolving design trends, new vendor relationships and their unwavering commitment to creating an immersive, shoppable experience.

It’s gotten to the point where every visit feels like a first impression, and homeowners, builders, contractors, designers and realtors who rely on them wouldn’t have it any other way. Even so, Jennifer jokes that they’ve officially cut themselves off from any future overhauls.

“I love changing things up, but I think we’ve finally got it where we want it after all these years,” Jennifer said with a laugh.

It’s hard to argue that last point. The Design House is a thoughtfully curated example of the limitless possibilities available to customers searching for inspiration, guidance, resources and the confidence to transform their spaces. What was once a small-town carpet store when Jennifer and Ty bought it in 2008 is now the go-to place for everything from wood flooring and granite countertops to carpet, tile, window coverings, cabinets, fixtures, porcelain and more.

But calling it a flooring store doesn’t do the Design House justice. With in-house granite fabrication through their sister company, Stonemeyer Granite, plumbing services through their son’s company, Haltex Plumbing and a team of general contractors and interior designers, the Design House has evolved into a one-stop destination for complete home transformations.

Perhaps the best part is that they can tackle as little or as much of a project as needed.

Whether it’s a small tile job, one room of carpet on a tight budget or gutting everything and starting anew, they can get it done.

“Some people have their own labor handled, but they rely on us for the design and product selection because they know we can ensure everything looks good. Others rely on us to take their house down to the studs and design it all back up again – and trust me, we can do that,” Jennifer said. “We paint, design, do sheetrock and structural work, handle plumbing and electrical disconnects and reconnects and everything in between. Whatever your project needs us to be, we can be it – from one room of carpet to turnkey remodels.”

This is why Jennifer and Ty have focused so much on their showroom over the years. They wanted an environment where customers can see, touch and experience every option – floating vanities, fireplaces, backlit mirrors, free-standing tubs, walk-in showers with no grout lines, full-scale bathroom and kitchen vignettes and high-end brands such as Daltile and Porcelanosa.

They also wanted everything to be shoppable. Rather than navigating a complicated showroom with products sharing the same space, they’ve created dedicated showrooms for specific items and brands.

For the customer, this also means special pricing and access to high-quality samples that they can use to compare colors and styles.

“We don’t have everything that each vendor has, but we have access to all of it,” Jennifer said. “So if you don’t find what you’re looking for in our amazing showroom, we have the resources to help you find it. Also, the general public thinks big-box stores always have the best deals, but that’s not always the case and they certainly won’t get the customer service and experience they can here.”

She added, “At the end of the day, we want to be known as the place to go to cater to all your flooring, design and renovation needs. And we’ll never stop finding ways to do more with that promise.”

To learn more about the Design House, its ever-evolving 10,000 square-foot showroom and its commitment to personalized service, visit thedesignhousedfw.com or visit them at 2303 Colorado Blvd. in Denton.

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