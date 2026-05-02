Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Dec. 24, Flower Mound police arrested a 28-year-old Houston man at Chase Bank on FM 2499 for allegedly attempting to sell a stolen vehicle on Craigslist. Officers said the VIN did not match and the truck was confirmed stolen.

On Dec. 24, an officer responded to tire screeches in a parking lot and found a 24-year-old man struggling to park after a little too much eggnog. The driver’s holiday cheer landed him in jail, where he spent Christmas Eve behind bars instead of by the tree.

On Dec. 26, a Lantana couple died following a two-vehicle crash on FM 407 near FM 2499. Nora Pasquale, 78, died shortly after the crash, and Vince Pasquale, 86, later died from his injuries.

On Dec. 27, a noise complaint led officers to a home that had taken a hit — literally — after a glass bottle was launched into its wood siding, causing damage.

On Jan. 1, officers found an elderly man who tried too hard to relive his glory days at Lakeside passed out on the side of the road, prematurely ending his trip down memory lane.

On Jan. 5, officers responded to a 26-year-old woman causing a ruckus around town. When they attempted to speak with her, she became upset and struck an officer. She was later “hit” with charges of assault and resisting arrest.

On Jan. 5, a late-night donut run went off course when officers found a 33-year-old man intoxicated and staggering around near a pharmacy.

On Jan. 11, a 14-year-old turned his home into an impromptu “rage room,” using a hammer on furniture, walls and more, causing over $1,500 in damage. He lost his tool privileges — and was sent to his new room…at Denton County Juvenile Detention.