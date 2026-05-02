Gardening: Spring plant sale offers native, Texas-tough plants

By Jill O’Connell, Denton County Master Gardener Association

Spring is an exciting time for gardeners looking for new plants, adding favorites and creating new garden spaces.

The Denton County Master Gardener Association hosted its annual plant sale on Saturday at the North Texas Fairgrounds in Denton. The one-day event featured more than 8,000 plants in covered areas with plenty of space for browsing.

The sale included a wide selection of native and well-adapted plants sourced from local growers and Master Gardeners’ own gardens, including roses. Shoppers chose from perennials, ornamental grasses, small shrubs and trees, annuals, herbs, bulbs, corms and edible plants known to perform well in North Texas.

Master Gardeners were on hand to help shoppers select plants and answer questions. Categories included native plants, shade plants, full-sun plants, succulents and more.

The DCMGA 2026 Garden Tour and Education Fair will be held on Saturday, May 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Carrollton. The event will feature three private gardens and two public gardens, along with educational activities for all ages, including demonstrations on composting and shade gardening.

Happy Gardening!