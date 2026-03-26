Veteran officer named Bartonville police chief

The Town of Bartonville has appointed Jeff Ashabranner as its new chief of police, bringing more than four decades of law enforcement experience to the role.

Ashabranner most recently served as police chief for the City of Collinsville for seven years. He also spent approximately 18 months as the city’s administrator, overseeing municipal operations and supervising department heads and staff.

Before his time in Collinsville, Ashabranner served 30 years with the Farmers Branch Police Department, retiring at the rank of lieutenant. During his career, he held leadership roles in patrol, special investigations, narcotics and detention services.

He has supervised specialized units, managed complex investigations and served as a rangemaster and certified TCOLE instructor. Ashabranner was also among the original members of his department’s SWAT team, serving as a breacher and certified counter-sniper.

In 1991, he was awarded the Purple Heart after being wounded in the line of duty.

Ashabranner replaces Kirk Riggs, who will continue to serve as the town administrator.