From the Firehouse – March 2026

As Fire Chief, I feel a responsibility to share important public safety information about the risks in our communities. By sharing this information proactively, I believe we can work together to help save lives and protect property before emergencies occur.

This month, I want to highlight an emerging public safety concern we are seeing across our communities – the unsafe use of electric bikes (e-bikes) and electric scooters (e-scooters). Since the recent holiday season, our firefighters and paramedics have seen an increase in injuries related to these devices, especially among children and teenagers.

E-bikes and e-scooters offer a fun, convenient, and efficient mode of transportation, but they should not be viewed simply as toys. These devices can accelerate quickly and reach speeds of 20 to 30 miles per hour – which can lead to crashes involving high speeds, inexperienced riders and a lack of safety awareness.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, injuries related to e-bikes and e-scooters have risen nearly 21% in a single year, continuing an upward trend since 2017. From 2017 through 2022, an estimated 360,800 emergency department visits were tied to these devices. Common injuries include head trauma, fractures and internal injuries, which are often made worse by the lack of protective equipment. Helmet use among riders remains significantly lower than among traditional cyclists, contributing to more severe outcomes.

Safety Tips to help prevent e-bike and e-scooter related injuries: Always wear protective gear – especially a properly fitted helmet; Obey traffic laws – familiarize yourself with local laws, regulations, and ordinances; Ride sober – never ride under the influence of alcohol or drugs; Stay alert and predictable – always watch for cars, pedestrians, and road hazards; Be visible – use lights and reflective gear to remain visible, especially at night.

By understanding the risks and following these proven safety practices, we can work together to reduce these types of preventable injuries in our community.

For the month of January, Denton County Emergency Services District No.1 responded to 373 calls, with 58% being medical related and 42% being fire or service related, with an average response time of 7:06 minutes.

To reach Chief Vaughan, please send an email to [email protected] or call 940.464.7102.