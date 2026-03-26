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Flower Mound trio to sing anthem at NCAA Sweet 16 in Fort Worth

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
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Harmony Roads: Miriah, Brittany and Sierra Turner

A Flower Mound-based vocal trio will take the national stage this weekend at one of women’s college basketball’s premier events.

Harmony Roads, a three-sister group, is scheduled to perform the national anthem before the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship Fort Worth Regional on Saturday at Dickies Arena.

The anthem will precede the Sweet 16 matchup between Louisville and Kentucky, with tipoff set for 11:30 a.m. March 28.

The trio — composed of sisters Brittany, Miriah and Sierra Turner — has built a following through performances at sporting events, including appearances with the Round Rock Express, the Norfolk Tides and the MLB All-Star Futures Game at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

“Performing the national anthem in our home region for such a prestigious national event is a full-circle moment,” the group said in a press release. “As Flower Mound residents, we’re thrilled to bring our Texas roots and three-part harmonies to Dickies Arena.”

Harmony Roads is known for its a cappella-style anthem performances that blend country, gospel and pop influences, along with original music and appearances at faith-based and patriotic events nationwide.

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