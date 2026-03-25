Charity art sale in Flower Mound will honor local teen that died in 2022

Flower Mound teen Kathryn Forehand passed away in 2022, but the artwork she created during her 19 years will continue to benefit her community.

A charity art sale will be hosted at Flower Mound’s Wellington Activities Center on Saturday in honor of Forehand, whose art will be showcased and sold with proceeds going toward The Art Room Denton‘s youth program Studio 416.

The event will last from 1:30-4 p.m.

Forehand graduated from Flower Mound High School and went on to major in Art Education at Stephen F. Austin University.

The art on display at the Kathryn Forehand Memorial Exhibition and Charity Art Sale will feature some award-winning pieces.

She received the Scholastic Gold Key Award, the Young American Talent First Place Award and won the Congressional Art Competition for her work “Boompa and the Girls,” which hung in the United States Capitol.

Forehand’s work was also featured in The Cross Timbers Gazette‘s “The Arts” column in 2020 when her work “Art Class” was on display at Flower Mound Town Hall.

In the column, contributing writer Elizabeth Brannon described Forehand’s art as “showing a maturity that is far beyond her years” and said she created “works with more depth than would be expected by young adults.”

Beyond art, Forehand was a dedicated kayaker, rock climber, dancer, actor, vegetarian and animal activist.

Family and friends remember her creativity and vibrant spirit. Now, she’ll also be remembered as someone who dedicated her life’s work to giving other young artists a chance to pursue the passion.