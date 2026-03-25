Local students get chance to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City

A pair of southern Denton County students were among 89 worldwide selected to perform at Carnegie Hall this summer.

Violist Benjamin Beshay from Flower Mound High School and bassist Mark Eads from Denton Guyer High School will be part of the NYO2, an intense summer orchestral training program for outstanding American instrumentalists ages 14-16.

“The members of the 2026 orchestra, who have been recognized by Carnegie Hall to be among the most promising young players in the country, hail from a range of urban, suburban and rural hometowns across 27 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico,” said NYO2 in a press release.

Beshay, Eads and the rest of the selected students will be led by conductor Mei-Ann Chen, who previously worked with the orchestra in 2022.

The annual concert will be held at Carnegie Hall on Thursday, July 30 at 7 p.m.

“Huge congratulations to the outstanding young musicians who will make up this summer’s NYO2,” said Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall’s executive and artistic director. “This exceptional group of players will have the opportunity to deepen their artistry this summer through intensive work with our top-notch faculty and performances with conductor Mei-Ann Chen and violinist Tessa Lark, both at Carnegie Hall and on tour.

NYO2’s program will include Arturo Márquez’s Danzón No. 2, Gabriela Lena Frank’s “The Mestizo Waltz” from Three Latin American Dances, Michael Torke’s bluegrass-inspired Sky, Gershwin’s An American in Paris and Respighi’s Pines of Rome.

The concert is also part of Carnegie Hall’s United in Sound: America at 250 festival.

Tickets for the Carnegie Hall concert can be purchased online, calling 212-247-7800 or in-person at the Carnegie Hall Box Office starting April 9.

Student tickets will be discounted and will be available online for verified student insiders, as well as any student with a valid ID at the box office.

Beshay and Eads both earned TEMA All-State music honors for their exemplary performances during the 2025 competitive band season.