Local students earn All-State honors from Texas Music Educators Association

Each year, the Texas Music Educators Association honors students for their impressive work in high school bands, choirs and orchestras.

This year, 80 local students from Lewisville ISD, Northwest ISD, Argyle ISD and Coram Dao Academy made the cut.

According to TMEA, more than 70,000 high school students across the state audition in their TMEA Region. Individuals perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part.

A select group of musicians then advance to compete against musicians from other regions in the area competition. Eventually, the highest-ranking musicians qualify to perform in one of 18 Texas All-State ensembles sponsored by the Band, Orchestra and Vocal divisions.

“These students earned this honor through years of hard work, along with the support of their parents, teachers and the community,” said Dr. Kevin Lacefield, Northwest ISD’s executive director of fine arts. “This is the highest achievement a high school musician can achieve in the state of Texas, and Northwest ISD is very proud of these highly accomplished student musicians.”

Here are the southern Denton County student musicians that were selected:

All-State Symphony Orchestra

Damee Jong, a senior flutist from Flower Mound High School

Josh Claus, a junior tenor trombonist from Flower Mound High School

Erin Choi, a senior violinist from Flower Mound High School

Benjamin Beshay, a sophomore violist from Flower Mound High School

Kenneth Nguyen, senior cellist from Flower Mound High School

Matthew Chwa, a junior cellist from Flower Mound High School

Jason Hoo, a senior percussionist from Marcus High School

Esther Park, a senior violinist from Hebron High School

Vedanth Mukkamalla, a junior cellist from Hebron High School

Jaron Joby, a senior flutist from Hebron High School

Elizabeth Johnson, a senior contra-bassoonist from Northwest High School

Isaac Nielsen, a junior percussionist from Byron Nelson High School

Bryce Orupabo, a junior bassoonist from Eaton High School

Levi Robertson, a junior French Horn player from Coram Dao Academy

All-State Philharmonic Orchestra

Ian Kim, a senior cellist from Marcus High School

Ethan Kim, a junior cellist from Marcus High School

Caleb Coddington, a senior tuba player from Marcus High School

Brenner James, a sophomore percussionist from Marcus High School

Isabella Saez, a junior cornetist/trumpeter from Hebron High School

Gyeom Jung, a freshman violist from Hebron High School

Benjamin Brooks, a senior string bassist from Byron Nelson High School

Aiden Flower, a senior violist from Eaton High School

All-State Sinfonietta Orchestra

Feier Tian, a sophomore violinist from Flower Mound High School

Addison Chong, a sophomore violinist from Flower Mound High School

Edward Hwang, a senior violinist from Marcus High School

Sonny Munoz, a sophomore percussionist from The Colony High School

Bradley Gover, a senior flutist from Argyle High School

Eddie Akers, a sophomore bass trombonist from Argyle High School

All-State 6A Symphonic Band

Shalom Lee, a senior flutist from Flower Mound High School

Julian Murray, a sophomore clarinetist from Flower Mound High School

Jimmy Lu, a senior clarinetist from Flower Mound High School

Ethan Murray, a senior baritone saxophonist from Flower Mound High School

Abigail Alspach, a junior cornetist/trumpeter from Flower Mound High School

Haylee Ziegenhorn, a senior French Horn player from Flower Mound High School

Santiago Diaz, a junior percussionist from Marcus High School

Jacob Bailey, a senior percussionist from Marcus High School

Tien Tran, a junior clarinetist from Lewisville High School

Charlie Hardin, a junior clarinetist from Hebron High School

Logan Wheeler, a junior clarinetist from Hebron High School

Patrick Trichan, a junior clarinetist from Hebron High School

Stella Sullivan, a senior clarinetist from Hebron High School

Walker Carmichael, a junior contra-bassist from Hebron High School

Colston Groves, a senior cornetist/trumpeter from Hebron High School

Veer Udani, a senior cornetist/trumpeter from Hebron High School

Riley Boyd, a senior French Horn player from Hebron High School

Bergen Jones, a senior bass trombonist from Hebron High School

Nick Velasquez, a senior euphonium player from Hebron High School

Eastin Baker, a junior euphonium player from Hebron High School

Ian Phillips, a senior tuba player from Hebron High School

Aspen Katkin, a senior oboist from Byron Nelson High School

Kai Schumann, a junior French Horn player from Eaton High School

All-State 6A Concert Band

Marlow Johnson, a junior French Horn player from Marcus High School

Knox Keeney, a sophomore tenor trombonist from Marcus High School

Saanvi Rana, a senior flutist from Hebron High School

David Mech, a junior clarinetist from Hebron High School

Ean Nguyen, a senior clarinetist from Hebron High School

Anthony Truong, a sophomore bassoonist from Hebron High School

Adin Pasternak, a senior bass saxophonist from Hebron High School

Hien Do, a senior tuba player from Hebron High School

Davis Taylor, a senior French Horn player from Eaton High School

All-State 5A Symphonic Band

Samuel Guzman, a sophomore contra-bassoonist from Flower Mound High School

Caelan Arnquist, a junior bassoonist from The Colony High School

Camden Cooper, a sophomore cornetist/trumpeter from Argyle High School

Hayden Blackmon, a junior euphonium player from Argyle High School

All-State Large School Mixed Choir

Esha Sayani, a senior soprano from Flower Mound High School

Elyse Brown, a senior soprano from Hebron High School

Harper Knight, a sophomore alto from Hebron High School

Aiden Johnson, a junior bass from Hebron High School

Taryn Hernandez, a senior soprano Eaton High School

Noah Merriweather, a senior bass from Eaton High School

All-State Treble Choir

Ysabella De Jesus, a junior soprano from Flower Mound High School

Madison Faria, a senior alto from Flower Mound High School

Samantha Swindle, a sophomore from Marcus High School

Liberty Rodriguez, a sophomore alto from Hebron High School

Reese Puckett, a junior soprano from Byron Nelson High School

Aubrielle Neal, a junior alto from Eaton High School

All-State Tenor-Bass Choir

Ben Kegg, a junior from Flower Mound High School

Makai Williams, a sophomore from Marcus High School

RJ Cruz, a junior from Byron Nelson High School

All-State 6A Percussion Ensemble

Yunseok Jang, a senior percussionist from Hebron High School

According to Northwest ISD, All-State Musicians will now perform in San Antonio on Saturday, Feb. 14 at the Henry B. González Convention Center as part of the 2026 TMEA Clinic/Convention.

Northwest ISD’s Leo Adams Middle School Chorale Treble will perform at the convention on Friday.

According to the district, the all-girls choir was one of 14 ensembles selected from a pool of 130 middle, high and collegiate applicants.

For more information on TMEA and its All-State program, visit the organization’s website.