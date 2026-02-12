Flower Mound apartment complex gets approval from Planning and Zoning

A 300-unit apartment complex came to Flower Mound Planning and Zoning Commission with an exception to the town’s ordinance, which was unanimously granted, sending it to Town Council.

The four-story complex, Aura Brookview, will be located on 10.76 acres of undeveloped land in the Denton Creek area north of FM 1171 and west of Hwy 377.

Since the land is currently zoned to allow multifamily use, P&Z only had to decide on an exception to the town’s ordinances, which was in regard to the roof pitch of the complex’s fitness center.

The applicant requested a flat roof, believing it could be worthy of an exception since it is within the complex and out of view of anyone passing by.

“We invest heavily in these amenities for our residents,” said Connor Osburne, the director of development for Trinsic Residential Group’s Texas office. “[The flat roof] is a design intent. The goal is to have a jewel box of a building that energizes residents while looking at the pool. We understand the town’s ordinance, but our thought was the building is blocked in, so the public is never going to see it.”

The commission had some concerns about proper foliage coverage of the courtyard and possible drainage issues that come with a flat roof.

Osburn said the courtyard, and the outside of the complex as a whole, will be properly hidden with evergreen foliage. Plus, the drainage will go into the complex’s underground storm drain.

“I’m ok with it because it’s not adjacent to the homes this [ordinance] was designed to create a buffer between,” said Vice Chair Jason Hobbs. “What they’ve got here keeps the courtyard open and the roof isn’t in the way – it gives it more of an open, clear view.”

After deliberation, P&Z unanimously recommended approval of the complex’s site plan request with it heading to town council next.

“Looking at the pictures, I thought they could add a slope, but this works,” said commissioner Clare Harris.

According to a presentation at the meeting the Aura Brookview apartment complex will feature the pool and fitness building, a dog park and pickleball court.

Trinsic Residential has multiple apartment buildings across North Texas, including Lewisville, McKinney, Mesquite and Grand Prairie.

Flower Mound Town Council will decide the apartment complex’s fate at its regularly scheduled council meeting on Monday, Feb. 16.