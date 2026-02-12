BBB warns of scams ahead of Valentine’s Day

Flowers, candy hearts and valentine cards are flying off the shelves ahead of Valentine’s Day on Saturday, but the Better Business Bureau urges customers to watch out for some not-so-lovely surprises.
According to Capital One Shopping Records, consumer spending could reach up to $27.7 billion. With higher spending, the BBB issued a warning about common scams that might try to trick consumers.
“Scammers are actively targeting customers through fake websites, romance scams and other deceptive tactics,” said the BBB in a statement. “There are some of the most frequently reported Valentine’s Day scams, along with red flags to watch for.”
Imposter Websites
Scammers often create fake websites that closely resemble legitimate jewelry retailers or online dating platforms. These impostor sites may use stolen logos, photos, and promotions to appear authentic, offering deals that seem too good to pass up. Their goal is to steal personal and financial information.
Red flags include:
- Products advertised at extreme discounts
- Requests for payment via cash transfer apps or cryptocurrency
- Unreachable or nonexistent customer service
Romance Scams
Romance scams continue to be one of the most emotionally and financially devastating frauds. Scammers often prey on individuals who have recently experienced breakups or personal hardship. They build trust quickly, share emotional stories, and eventually ask for money.
Red flags include:
- The relationship progresses very quickly
- You never meet the person in real life
- Requests for money or financial help
Victims of romance scams can lose thousands of dollars and are often left feeling betrayed.
“Wrong Number” Text Scams
What may seem like an innocent wrong-number text is often a scam tactic designed to start a conversation. If the recipient engages, scammers may attempt to collect personal information or redirect them to fraudulent or adult websites.
Red flags include:
- Messages continue even after you try to disengage
- The sender asks you to sign up for a website
- Requests for personal or financial information
Fake Florist Scams
Last-minute flower shoppers are especially vulnerable to fake florist scams. BBB has received reports from consumers who paid for flowers that never arrived—or received low-quality arrangements far different from what was advertised.
Red flags include:
- No online reviews or consistently poor reviews (always check BBB.org)
- Missing return policies or satisfaction guarantees
- Deals that sound “too good to be true”
What to Do If You Encounter a Scam
If you suspect a scam, stop all communication immediately by blocking the scammer’s phone number or account. Consumers should report scams to BBB.org/ScamTracker, and users of dating platforms should also notify the site so action can be taken against fraudulent accounts.
For more Valentine’s Day scam alerts and consumer tips, visit BBB.org/Valentine.