BBB warns of scams ahead of Valentine’s Day

Flowers, candy hearts and valentine cards are flying off the shelves ahead of Valentine’s Day on Saturday, but the Better Business Bureau urges customers to watch out for some not-so-lovely surprises.

According to Capital One Shopping Records, consumer spending could reach up to $27.7 billion. With higher spending, the BBB issued a warning about common scams that might try to trick consumers.

“Scammers are actively targeting customers through fake websites, romance scams and other deceptive tactics,” said the BBB in a statement. “There are some of the most frequently reported Valentine’s Day scams, along with red flags to watch for.”

Imposter Websites

Scammers often create fake websites that closely resemble legitimate jewelry retailers or online dating platforms. These impostor sites may use stolen logos, photos, and promotions to appear authentic, offering deals that seem too good to pass up. Their goal is to steal personal and financial information.

Red flags include:

Products advertised at extreme discounts

Requests for payment via cash transfer apps or cryptocurrency

Unreachable or nonexistent customer service

Romance Scams

Romance scams continue to be one of the most emotionally and financially devastating frauds. Scammers often prey on individuals who have recently experienced breakups or personal hardship. They build trust quickly, share emotional stories, and eventually ask for money.

Red flags include:

The relationship progresses very quickly

You never meet the person in real life

Requests for money or financial help

Victims of romance scams can lose thousands of dollars and are often left feeling betrayed.

“Wrong Number” Text Scams

What may seem like an innocent wrong-number text is often a scam tactic designed to start a conversation. If the recipient engages, scammers may attempt to collect personal information or redirect them to fraudulent or adult websites.

Red flags include:

Messages continue even after you try to disengage

The sender asks you to sign up for a website

Requests for personal or financial information

Fake Florist Scams

Last-minute flower shoppers are especially vulnerable to fake florist scams. BBB has received reports from consumers who paid for flowers that never arrived—or received low-quality arrangements far different from what was advertised.

Red flags include:

No online reviews or consistently poor reviews (always check BBB.org)

Missing return policies or satisfaction guarantees

Deals that sound “too good to be true”

What to Do If You Encounter a Scam

If you suspect a scam, stop all communication immediately by blocking the scammer’s phone number or account. Consumers should report scams to BBB.org/ScamTracker , and users of dating platforms should also notify the site so action can be taken against fraudulent accounts.