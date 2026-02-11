Wellness With Heart: Jackie Young is living out her purpose with My Body Wellness Center

Jackie Young can say she is a forever learner all she wants. But anyone who knows her will tell you that’s just her sneaky way of admitting she’s relentlessly curious—OK… maybe even slightly obsessed—with finding holistic, all-natural solutions for everyday health issues so her loyal clients can feel like the best version of themselves.

One minute, that might mean getting certified in prenatal and lymphatic massage.

The next, it could mean adding a new service, fancy machine, or a tool—such as cryotherapy, light therapy or ozone sauna.

More often than not, it may also mean she’s knee-deep in research on a Sunday night, digging into outside-the-box modalities like a self-professed nerd to help reduce inflammation, boost energy, improve blood circulation, ease tension and elevate mood.

“I always have something that I’m reading about or taking a class on to get certified. If people ask me something I don’t know the answer to, I’m going to research it. If you tell me about a product, I’m going to research that, too—and probably buy it,” Jackie said. She is the proud owner of My Body Wellness Center in Flower Mound. “Someone asked me once, ‘Can you learn how to do this because I’d rather come to you instead of driving to downtown Dallas?’ And I said, ‘Sure, I can do that.’ It’s just who I am.

“I’m not a doctor. This is a wellness and recovery spa, and everything I do is based on what I’ve seen and studied. But more importantly, I love people, and I will use whatever I have to deliver the best results I can. Helping others fuels my soul. It wakes me up in the morning. I could literally do this every second of the day—because I know I’m making a difference.”

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, that passion for helping others makes My Body Wellness Center—or “Jackie’s Place,” as some people call it—a thoughtful gift that goes far beyond chocolates and flowers. Whether you’re celebrating a partner, a friend, or even treating yourself, My Body Wellness offers gifts that support health, confidence and well-being.

“I even give out free hugs,” Jackie said with a laugh.

My Body Wellness Center is hard to duplicate because Jackie has created an environment that can be fully customized to people’s whole-body needs—something that didn’t exist when she first purchased the space seven years ago.

That’s not a knock on the previous owner. Formerly known as the Cryo Clinic, the wildly popular facility had served Flower Mound and the surrounding areas since 2013. Jackie was one of their most loyal customers, often using their sauna or foot bath chair while working remotely for an IT company. She’d spend hours there—almost like a home away from home—and became close friends with everyone, including the owner. But there were only six total services, including Swedish and therapeutic massage and traditional cryotherapy.

Fast forward to today, and Jackie has expanded to nearly 20 services, which include over 3,000 square feet of tools.

She’s a certified massage therapist who prides herself on custom body work for what you need in that moment. That could mean a gentle touch to release mild tension, but it could also mean a few well-placed elbows to break up pesky knots or ease muscle soreness and tightness. It could also mean taking note of what you say hurts, telling you what she sees and feels, and using a variety of techniques like craniosacral therapy, facial massage to support lymphatic drainage, scar tissue work, and post-surgical care.

Jackie is also certified in neuro-linguistic programming, which uses mindset and behavior techniques to help people get over phobias, family problems, smoking addictions, and other challenges.

Beyond her own certifications and hands-on work, Jackie has curated a suite of advanced tools and machines—cryotherapy (traditional, local and dry cryo), infrared saunas, light therapy, ionic foot baths, oxygen therapy, PEMF pad, ozone treatments and more—to help clients get the most from every visit.

“When I took over, there were at least four empty rooms,” Jackie said. “I was tearing out stuff and learning very quickly that I needed more space. Most places have a routine, but everything I do is custom. Sometimes, I’ll go over on minutes, but nobody can fire me. I do what I want. You’re going to get personalized care with education—and possibly homework.”

In recent years, My Body Wellness Center has also expanded to include an on-site chiropractor and services such as stretch therapy, esthetics, vitamin shots and body contouring. Jackie even has a Kangan water bar.

Does the type of water you drink every day really matter?

Most people might say no, but they couldn’t be more incorrect. Kangan water is healthy, hydrogen-rich drinking water. If you drink enough of it as part of your normal routine, numerous studies suggest unequivocally that it can help prevent diseases such as cancer and heart disease. It also promotes improved gut health, weight loss and more.

Jackie certainly knows from experience. As a child, she was constantly sick and suffered her first epileptic seizure at 5 years old. As a result, she was in and out of hospitals for years, to the point where her doctor was one of her best friends. By the time she reached her 20s, she couldn’t get pregnant and had been diagnosed with polycystic ovaries.

Instead of jumping onto a strict prescription medication schedule, she did a massive body cleanse for six months to see if that changed things. When she returned to her doctor, they said she was healed.

Needless to say, she got pregnant—and also fired her doctor.

The Cryo Clinic and now My Body Wellness Center have been the answer to her prayers—not just for her health, but also for the gift of offering the same to others. As a result, people are visiting in droves.

“I had a customer tell me, ‘I don’t tell my husband that I’m going to My Body Wellness. I tell him I’m going to Jackie’s Place, and he knows exactly what that means because he also comes here.’ If I hear words that describe me, it’s thorough, nurturing and compassionate. My ultimate goal is to make them better… emotionally and physically,” Jackie said. “Anything that’s going on in their life, I want to fix it here because it’s much better than heading over to the nearest pharmacy.”

She added, “Am I confident in my skills? Yes. Do I know how quickly my services will work? No. Because everyone is different. But they do work, and I don’t give up on anyone. In fact, customers are starting to ask, ‘What are you learning now?’ I may offer tongue therapy next. No one knows what that even is, but if I offer it, someone will need it.”

To learn more about Jackie and her friendly staff, please visit mybodywellnesscenter.com.

(Sponsored content)