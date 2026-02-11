Local student aims to fight period poverty with community project

As part of her preparation to become a Bat Mitzvah in May, sixth-grade Founders Classical Academy student Peyton Dietz organized a project to collect period products for women who might not have the means to buy them themselves.

Whether it’s the 2,400 homeless women in North Texas or moms that might have to choose between products for themselves or food for their children, Dietz wants to make sure they all have access to period products.

“I researched many causes before choosing one to work on for my bat mitzvah project,” she said. “We don’t hear about the issue of period poverty very often because it might be uncomfortable for some, but this makes it even more important to work on.”

Dietz will be collecting period products in pink bins located at Town Hall in Argyle, Fieldhouse Volleyball Club in Northlake and in the front office of her school, Founders Classical Academy of Flower Mound.

As of Friday, Dietz has collected more than 10,000 pads and tampons, but hopes to increase that total before her drive ends on Feb. 20.

Once the drive is done, she will take the products straight to SheSupply, an organization that is dedicated to addressing period poverty by providing feminine hygiene products to teens, low-income women and homeless individuals.

“Shining a light on important issues that are uncomfortable is one of the ways we can help others the most,” said Dietz. “Some women choose between buying food for their children and pads or tampons. I tried to put myself in their shoes and realized this was a problem I was committed to helping solve.”