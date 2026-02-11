Gill among Republicans pushing proof-of-citizenship voting bill

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote this week on legislation that would require proof of U.S. citizenship to vote in federal elections, a proposal drawing strong support from Republicans and opposition from Democrats and voting rights groups.

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act would require prospective voters to present proof of citizenship when registering to vote as well as voting in federal elections. Acceptable documentation could include a REAL ID-compliant identification showing citizenship status, a U.S. passport, a military ID with proof of U.S. birth, or another government-issued photo ID paired with a birth certificate or naturalization records, according to reporting by Axios.

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Flower Mound, whose district includes southern Denton County, has been a leading Republican voice backing the measure.

“American elections should be fair and free, not subject to foreign influence,” Gill said in a statement. “Illegal aliens have no right to be in America, and they certainly shouldn’t be voting. House Republicans are united behind the SAVE Act. I urge my Senate colleagues to pass this legislation and get it to President Trump’s desk for his signature.”

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, described the bill as “common sense legislation.” However, the measure faces an uncertain future in the Senate, where similar proposals have previously stalled. The Senate is also considering separate legislation addressing noncitizen voting, according to PBS News.

Democrats and voting rights advocates have voiced concerns about the proposal. The Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law said the legislation could create barriers for eligible voters.

“The SAVE Act would disenfranchise Americans of all ages and races, but younger voters and voters of color would suffer disproportionately,” the organization said in a statement. “Millions of women whose married names aren’t on their birth certificates or passports would face extra steps just to make their voices heard.”

The group also said the legislation could require more frequent voter roll maintenance and impose additional requirements for mail-in voting.

Non-citizen voting in federal elections is already prohibited under the U.S. Constitution and federal statute. A law passed by Congress in 1996 explicitly bars non-citizens from voting in federal elections. In addition, most states verify voter eligibility by cross-checking databases with federal agencies, including the Social Security Administration, according to Liberty Shield Network.

Public opinion polling suggests broad support for proof-of-citizenship requirements. An October 2024 Gallup poll found 83% of American voters support requiring proof of citizenship when registering to vote.