Flower Mound police investigate bank parking lot robbery

Police are investigating a robbery outside a Flower Mound bank after a masked suspect grabbed cash from a woman who had just made an ATM withdrawal, authorities said.

According to information released on Tuesday, Flower Mound police officers responded around 2:23 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to Chase Bank, 4101 Cross Timbers Road, following a robbery report.

According to police, the victim told officers she withdrew cash from an ATM inside the bank and was returning to her vehicle when a black sedan pulled up behind her. A man wearing a black ski mask exited the vehicle and grabbed two envelopes containing the cash.

Police said the suspect also attempted to take the woman’s wallet, grabbing her forearm and pulling her away. The victim screamed, prompting the suspect to release her and flee the scene.

Authorities said one of the cash envelopes was later recovered by a nearby witness who heard the victim screaming and came to assist.

Police reported no surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect or vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.