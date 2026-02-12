Meet the Primary Candidates: Denton County Commissioner Precinct 4

In March, voters will go to the polls to decide their party’s nominees at the local, state and federal level for the November general election.

The Republican and Democratic primary elections are scheduled for March 3, 2026 with early voting set to start on Tuesday, Feb. 17.

To win their party’s nomination, a candidate must earn more than 50% of votes in the race; if a race with three or more candidates doesn’t end with one candidate receiving more than half of the votes, a primary runoff election will be held between the top two vote recipients on May 26.

Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.gov.

On the ballot this year will be the Precinct 4 seat on the Denton County Commissioners Court. Precinct 4 covers much of southwest Denton County. Dianne Edmondson won the seat in 2018 and is seeking reelection again this year. She is challenged by Michael Armstrong of Lantana in the Republican primary. No Democrats filed to run for the seat, so the winner of this primary will win the November election.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested primary elections. Their submissions are listed alphabetically below.

Denton County Commissioner Precinct 4 (REPUBLICAN)

Dianne Edmondson (i)

Age: 84

City/Town of Residence: Robson Ranch, Denton

Current Occupation: Denton County Commissioner Precinct 4

Education: Two years at Oklahoma State University

Public service: Denton Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Denton Chamber of Commerce Governmental Affairs Chair, Many other members of boards for various nonprofit organizations, Chair of Denton County Republican Party for 14 years

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? I am motivated to run for reelection because I have several important projects that I want to see through, such as the Fire protection plan for the unincorporated areas of Denton County, planning for the future of transportation in Denton County and dealing with the chaos that now exists on several state and TxDOT highways.

As a proven, effective conservative, I have the only direct experience of any of the candidates for this position. None of them have the experience of being a County Commissioner. Denton County Commissioners Court supports our Sheriff in his efforts to work with ICE, as compared to the City of Denton, which is a sanctuary city for those who are in our country illegally.

Mission statement: Denton County remains and must remain among the topmost productive and effective county governments in the State. Our explosive growth has provided a multitude of opportunities for us to continue to shine. Keeping our tax rate low (currently the lowest in 40 years) will help reduce property taxes.

Website: https://dianne4commissioner4.com/

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/reelectdianneedmondson/

Gerard Hudspeth

Age: 53

City/Town of Residence: Denton

Current Occupation: Sales

Education: I am a lifelong Denton resident and a proud product of our local school system, graduating from Denton High School. I continued my education locally, earning an Associate of Arts from North Central Texas College and a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences from the University of North Texas. This academic foundation, built right here in our community, provided the critical thinking and leadership skills necessary to navigate the complex challenges facing Denton County today.

Public service: My public service is rooted in Denton. I am in my third term as Mayor, having previously served as Mayor Pro Tem and on the City Council. My leadership extends to the national level as a member of the America First Mayor Council. Locally, I’ve served on the Planning and Zoning Commission and volunteered with CASA and Mentor Denton. Professionally, I bring business discipline from the IT sector to government, ensuring efficient, results-oriented leadership for our taxpayers.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? I am running for County Commissioner to ensure Denton County remains a stronghold for conservative values amidst historic growth. Our biggest hurdles—high property taxes, traffic congestion and public safety—require a leader with a proven executive track record. As Mayor, I’ve delivered tax relief and increased police funding while others debated.

I am the best choice because I offer a unique blend of local insight and national perspective. Through the America First Mayor Council, I’ve gained strategies to keep our community safe. I am committed to empowering our Sheriff’s Department, specifically through the 287(g) partnership with ICE to interdict human trafficking and fentanyl flowing up the I-35 corridor. Voters deserve a Commissioner who has managed a large-scale budget and understands that infrastructure must keep pace with development. I will bring that same energy and fiscal discipline to the County Court to protect your family and your wallet.

Mission statement: My mission is to deliver common-sense, conservative leadership that lowers the tax burden, accelerates infrastructure projects to fix traffic congestion, and provides the Sheriff with every tool needed—including ICE partnerships—to keep our neighborhoods safe from crime and drugs coming across our borders.

Candidate website: www.GerardForDenton.com

Candidate Facebook page: GerardForDenton

Valerie Roehrs

Age: 56

City/Town of Residence: Bartonville

Current Occupation: Rancher/business owner

Education: I graduated R.L. Turner High School in three years in 1987. I earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Economics from University of North Texas in 1991 and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Dallas in 1998.

My education provided a strong foundation in business, finance and leadership that guides my work in public service and county government.

Public service: My public service includes years as a law enforcement explorer and city employee in fire, police, courts, engineering and purchasing; serving on telecom and tech advisory boards; 20+ years volunteering with Alzheimer’s, cancer and homeless shelters, 5+ years at animal shelters; leadership in civic and conservative groups; and 14 years supporting Ag programs, schools and athletics through PTA, fundraising and community projects.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? I am running for County Commissioner because Denton County’s rapid growth requires disciplined planning, fiscal restraint and experienced oversight. Poorly coordinated infrastructure, public safety and development burden taxpayers with congestion, delayed services and higher costs. The Precinct 4 Commissioner must prioritize roads, public safety and responsible growth, with transparency and efficiency.

I’m the best choice because I bring strong conservative principles, proven business and financial experience and a commitment to accountable government. This role requires someone engaged, performing at a high level and executing duties diligently.

I will prioritize responsible growth, data-driven infrastructure planning and effective public safety funding, while ensuring transparency, clear metrics and accountability to the people. That’s what our tax dollars deserve.

Mission statement: As County Commissioner for Precinct 4, my primary focus will be responsible growth, advancing much needed road projects, safeguarding public safety and ensuring county government operates with greater transparency, efficiency and accountability to taxpayers. I will be a full-time, engaged and extremely accessible Commissioner.

Candidate website: www.VoteRoehrs.com

Candidate Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/voteroehrs

David Wylie

Age: 62

City/Town of Residence: Argyle

Current Occupation: Systems Architect

Education: Graduated Bowie High School in Arlington

Associates Degree in Business Management from Tarrant County College

Public service: Republican Precinct Chair and Election Judge since 1990, State Republican Executive Committee 2020-2025, President Argyle Municipal Development District since 2023, Meals on Wheels

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? The threat of the Islamization of Texas is being felt even here in Denton County. We need a Commissioner that is not afraid to stand up to protect us from these threats.

Future development will be the responsibility of the County since cities can no longer annex to provide infrastructure. Ensuring that the growth is done right is the only way to protect the quality of life we have in Denton County.

Working with the Legislature is something I have done through the Republican Party and I am the best qualified candidate to do this going forward.

Mission statement: Protecting against developments that want to change our way of life requires a willingness to say “no.” This includes any Islamic development, as well as those that will overload our roads and infrastructure.

Candidate website: https://wyliefordenton.com/

Candidate Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2412414962464899

(Note: only one Democratic candidate filed, so no Democratic candidates are eligible for the primary election in March)