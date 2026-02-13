Highland Village City Update – February 2026

Early in January, we held our first Town Hall Meeting of the year. This meeting focused on the Public Works Department with the department’s director, Scott Kriston, presenting. We had good attendance and I heard from many how much they learned. I’d like to hit a few of the highlights in this month’s article. You can also watch the Town Hall Meeting at highlandvillage.org/hvtv.

The Public Works Department consists of five divisions; streets, utilities which includes water and wastewater, drainage, fleet and facilities, and community services. We have two major street reconstruction projects in the works for later this year.

Highland Shores Blvd. will be reconstructed from Briarhill Blvd. to Twin Coves. This project consists of replacing the concrete pavement section with new pavement as well as enhancing drainage, pedestrian safety and mobility, traffic safety and installing traffic calming measures along the new road section. This project is anticipated to be under construction in late 2026 and will take about two years to complete.

Highland Village Rd. is also in need of reconstruction. This project includes the reconstruction from the entrance of the Municipal Complex to the KCS Railroad Crossing and will include widening the road cross-section by four feet, sidewalk improvements, drainage improvements and median improvements at the KCS Railroad Crossing. Additionally, a dedicated left-turn lane onto Canyon Creek will be added and additional trail connections are proposed. The project is anticipated to be funded in 2026 with an anticipated construction start in 2027 and wrapping up in 2028.

Other projects currently underway or in the works include the reconstruction of 25 streets, an enhanced pedestrian crossing at Highland Village Rd. and Willow Creek Estates, an Automated Horn System (AHS) at the Briarhill Blvd. train crossing, and concrete panel replacements.

The Utilities Division manages the water and wastewater service in the City. We had the opportunity to learn about the temporary disinfectant conversion the department began in 2024. I know there are a lot of questions about this project and why the City began doing this and plans to continue on an annual basis. All cities are mandated to disinfect their water with either chlorine or chloramine before distributing it to the public and maintain certain disinfectant residuals. The City uses chloramine on the water coming from our five water wells and the Upper Trinity Regional Water District, who provides the main source of water to us, also uses chloramine. The reason the City temporarily changes the disinfectant used is because over time, and especially in the summer months, a biofilm can build up in the pipes causing a drop in the mandated disinfectant residual levels. You have probably seen City crews running fire hydrants in the summer months, this is done to flush the water from the system to bring in new water which meets the mandated levels. As you can see, this wastes water when we are at peak demand and requires extensive manpower and resources. Additionally, this is not a cure to the issue as the biofilm will grow back again after the flushing, thus requiring more flushing. What the City has found is temporarily converting to chlorine has removed the biofilm growth in the summer months enough to save about 20 million gallons of water each year. This is a smart and efficient way to improve our water quality and conservation efforts.

Still, you may be asking about the feel of the water, the smell, the cloudiness, or that your home test kit shows the water at dangerous levels. Scott was able to address those concerns during the meeting.

Let’s start with the feel of the water. In order for us to switch from chloramine to chlorine, we temporarily switch from UTRWD water and rely solely on the water produced from our five wells. Well water is soft and has a different taste, smell and feel than the surface water we receive from the UTRWD. Soft water can feel slippery on your skin and hair which is why you sometimes feel as though you can’t get the shampoo or conditioner out of your hair. This water is tested daily, meets all requirements and is safe to drink.

Now for the smell. When we first switch to chlorine, you will likely notice a chlorine smell in your water, when you wash your clothes and shower or bathe. This smell usually dissipates after a period of time through the conversion process. This water is also tested daily meets all requirements and is safe to drink. Some tips to help remove the smell include refrigerating a pitcher of water overnight or adding a slice of citrus for your drinking water and, for bathing, a crushed 1,000 mg Vitamin C tablet can help neutralize the chlorine.

The cloudiness you may experience in the water is because of the flushing that takes place to move the new disinfectant through the system. Again, this water is tested, meets all requirements and is safe to drink.

Finally, the home test kits. Most home test kits are testing for total dissolved solids (TDS) which comprise inorganic salts, principally calcium, magnesium, potassium, sodium, bicarbonates, chlorides, and sulfates and some small amounts of organic matter that are dissolved in water. Total dissolved solids are not regulated by the TCEQ, but they are monitored every three years. Highland Village’s TDS results from the last analysis conducted by a TCEQ third party lab in July 2023 ranged from 400 parts per million to 798 parts per million. Again, the water the City provides during this process is tested daily, meets all requirements and is safe to drink.

I hope this addresses your concerns and helps you understand why the City has implemented this conversion process. The Utilities Division will begin the temporary conversion this year on March 18 and complete the process three weeks later on April 8. City staff is communicating this information to residents via a mailer, utility bill inserts, The Villager newsletter, website, and social media. If you have more questions, I encourage you to read the FAQs on the website at highlandvillage.org/waterdisinfection or you can contact our utilities operations at 972-899-2989.

As I write this we are just finishing up our first severe winter weather event. While we hope we do not have any more, it is best to be prepared. The City prepares for these events by pre-treating the City’s major thoroughfares with brine, loading the sanding trucks, and Public Works crews are on standby 24/7 to handle any problems that arise. Keep in mind, when we have ice or snow on the roadways, City crews focus on curves and steep grades on Highland Village Road, Highland Shores, and the bridges on FM 2499; we do not have the manpower or the supplies to address residential streets. You should also be prepared and especially know where your water shut off valve is in the case of frozen pipes. Keep the Public Works phone number, 972-317-2989, and the after-hours non-emergency number, 972-317-6551, close by in the case of broken pipes. Another step in the preparation process is signing up for the City’s email newsletter, The Villager, and the Latest News on the City website. This is how the City will notify you of changes to garbage and recycling schedules, office closures and any other pertinent information. It is easy to sign up at highlandvillage.org/staynotified.

Our Parks and Recreation staff are planning some fun events. Tickets for the annual Daddy Daughter Dance are now on sale. This event will take place on Friday, Feb. 20 at the Lewisville Hilton Garden Inn and includes dinner, dancing, door prizes and more. This dance usually sells out, so you’ll want to get your tickets now! Tickets can be purchased at hvparks.com or at The Robert & Lee DuVall Center at 948B Highland Village Rd. Mark your calendars for the second annual Teen Bonfire Bash on March 13 at Doubletree Ranch Park, the new Easter Egg Hound Up for our four-legged friends on March 21 and the annual Easter Egg Hunt on March 28.

This Valentine’s Day I hope you’ll support our local businesses for your special meals, gifts and adventures. They could all use the love!

Thank you for your continued support. I do love Highland Village and all the people that makes this city the best place to live! I hope to see you around!