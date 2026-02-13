Hawaiian-style national chain restaurant plans new location at Argyle/Northlake border

A Hawaiian-style fast casual restaurant chain plans to open its next location in southern Denton County right where Argyle and Northlake meet on FM 407 near I-35W.

Mo’ Bettahs, founded in 2008 in Utah, will open its first southern Denton County location, serving Hawaiian-style favorites like Kalua Pig and Pulehu Chicken.

According to Google Maps, the restaurant’s address is in Northlake, but a filing submitted to the State of Texas lists the address as Argyle.

“When we started Mo’ Bettahs in 2008, our goal was simple,” said Mo’ Bettahs founders Kimo and Kalani Mack on its website. “To invite everyone who entered our restaurant to feel this Aloha and to share Hawaiʻi as the island locals know it.”

The pair were inspired by their relatives that would cook for backyard get togethers, sharing their love through the food they cooked.

“It is our hope that with each visit you will feel your love grow for your family and friends as you share experiences in our ‘backyard,'” said the two.

Mo’ Bettahs also serves Hawaiian-style salads, rice, Teriyaki chicken and steak, shrimp tempura and a variety of steamed vegetables.

The restaurant also offers family-sized meals and catering services.

Mo’ Bettahs has other locations in North Texas, including at Alliance in North Fort Worth, Plano and Frisco.

For more information on Mo’ Bettahs, visit the restaurant’s website.