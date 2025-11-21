Wendy’s plans for new location along Hwy 114 amid nationwide closures

Global fast-food chain Wendy’s is reviewing a space on Hwy 114 near Northwest ISD Stadium to build a new restaurant near the border of north Fort Worth and Justin.

The new location is also just down the road from Texas Motor Speedway and Tanger Outlets.

Earlier this month, reports indicated that Wendy’s will be closing hundreds of locations across the nation.

The new location along Hwy 114 is expected to be 2,187 square feet with indoor seating and a drive-thru.

Construction on the $850,000 project is supposed to begin at the beginning of February 2026 and be completed in June 2026.

Wendy’s is known for its burgers, chicken items and salads. The Wendy’s Frosty is also a fan-favorite frozen dessert.