High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard

Argyle 77, Abilene Cooper 35

The Argyle Eagles continued their winning way on Friday night, defeating Abilene Cooper to advance to the next round of the playoffs.

Nathaniel Bruce broke a 64-yard touchdown run with 11:40 remaining in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead for Argyle.

Maguire Gasperson then hit Julian Caldwell on a 27-yard touchdown pass.

Gasperson then hit Braden Bach on a 70 yard touchdown pass, and Logan Rexroat scored on a 5-yard run as Argyle led 28-7 at the end of one.

In the second quarter, Gasperson hit Jake Murphy for a 9-yard touchdown pass and then Watson Bell scored on a 1-yard run to make the score 42-7 Argyle.

Cooper scored just before the half to make the score 42-14 Argyle at the break.

Gasperson made it 49-14 on a 1-yard pass to Caldwell in the third.

Gasperson then connected with Caldwell on a 59-yard touchdown pass to make the store 56-14, before Cooper scored back to back touchdowns.

Argyle responded when Gasperson hit Caldwell on a 47-yard touchdown pass to make the score 63-28 Argyle and then Obadiah Goble scored on a 1-yard run to make it 70-28 Argyle after three.

Max Pomeroy then scored on an 8-yard run to close things out for the Eagles.

Gasperson finished the game with 322 yards passing and 6 touchdowns.

Argyle (10-1, 8-0) will play Walnut Grove in the regional quarterfinals at a time and date to be determined.

Guyer 44, Dallas Jesuit 14

The Guyer Wildcats advanced another round on Friday night, defeating Dallas Jesuit by a score of 44-14.

Andrew Johnson kicked a 21-yard field goal to get things started for the Wildcats, and then Carter Morgan hit Tristan Shelton on a 29-yard touchdown pass to make it 10-0.

Kaedyn Cobbs broke 45-yard touchdown run to make the score 17-0 Guyer.

Morgan then hit Corbin Giasco on 20-yard touchdown pass to make the score 24-0 Guyer.

Morgan then scored on a 36-yard run to make the score 31-0 in favor of the Wildcats at halftime.

In the third quarter, Cobbs scored on a 12-yard run and Aiden Martens scored on a 23-yard run to make it 44-0 Guyer.

Jesuit scored late in the third quarter and early in the fourth, but could not mount a comeback.

Guyer (10-2, 7-1) will face Byron Nelson in the 6A Div II Regional Semifinal at NISD Stadium on Friday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.

Byron Nelson 62, El Paso Eastwood 29

The Byron Nelson Bobcats advanced to the regional quarterfinals on Friday night with a 62-29 win over El Paso Eastwood.

Nelson took a 41-14 lead into halftime, and with six minutes to play in the third quarter, the Bobcats increased their lead with a touchdown pass from Parker Almanza to Mahamadou Siby to make the score 48-21 at the end of three.

In the fourth quarter, Oliver Bell scored on a touchdown run to make it 55-21 Nelson.

Bell added a second rushing touchdown to make the score 62-21 with 9 minutes to play in the game.

Nelson (10-2, 7-1) will play Guyer on Friday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. at NISD Stadium.

Prestonwood Christian 49, Liberty Christian 34

The season came to an end of Friday night for Jason Witten’s Liberty Christian squad, as the Warriors fell to rival Prestonwood Christian by a score of 49-34.

After a touchdown to open things up for the Lions, Liberty Christian responded when Quinn Murphy broke a 75-yard touchdown run to even the score for LCS.

Prestonwood regained the lead before Liberty scored again when Murphy hit Cash McCoart on a 45-yard touchdown pass to knot the game at 14 each at the end of one.

Prestonwood scored 14 unanswered points, before Liberty made it 28-21 when Murphy tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Graham Nixon.

Prestonwood then scored 13 unanswered points to make the score 41-21, before Liberty scored when Murphy hit Jax Greene on a 12-yard touchdown past to make the score 41-28 Prestonwood with 6:35 to play in the game.

The Warriors scored again when Murphy hit McCoart on a 3-yard touchdown pass, but Liberty could not complete the comeback.

Murphy finished the game with 363 yards passing and 4 touchdowns.

Liberty Christian wrapped up the regular season with an overall record of 8-4 and district mark of 5-1.