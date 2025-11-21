Edmondson: This November, celebrate gratitude as part of Thanksgiving

Each year as November comes around, I am reminded of how fortunate we all are to live in North Texas and in the great state of Texas. But I am equally reminded of the sacrifices made by countless military veterans as they served to preserve our country — our America — so let me express a truly heartfelt THANK YOU right now for our Freedoms and a salute to each and every one who has served.

Thanks to these brave men and women, we in Denton County are blessed with many individuals, organizations, communities and school districts who can come together to make our state and, especially our county, the very best it can be while dealing with the challenges of rapid growth.

Did you know that more people live in the Dallas-Fort Worth region than in at least 40 other states? With around 8 million people across 13 counties with more than 150 cities covering 9,000 square miles, North Texas is expected to more than double in population by 2050.

From transportation needs to attracting more jobs, growth brings a unique blend of challenges here, one of the fastest growing areas in the U.S. Yes, Denton County now is home to more than 1 million people! The Lone Star state itself has more than 31.85 million people, with its projected population expected to surpass 45 million by 2040.

These are just a few of the astounding numbers that demonstrate how fortunate we are to live in North Texas and how important it is that we continue to collaborate on everything from workforce development to education and beyond to ensure prosperity for future generations.

Just this past month, we welcomed the building of a hangar for Embraer, a global aviation corporation that chose to operate from the Perot Field Alliance Airport, right here in Precinct 4. We also heard from Texas State Technical College about the possibility of a campus in Denton County and the value it would bring to our immediate area with the many technical skills they teach.

Often, newcomers mention how they have never seen a county so well connected and willing to work collectively to better the lives of all who call our county home.

And for all of that, I am grateful as we celebrate National Gratitude Month in November – a month in which I am also very grateful for my friends and especially, my family.

As we all gather around the table for a Thanksgiving feast, I hope we will also include in our moments of gratitude a good thought for the future of Denton County.

As I mentioned at the beginning, we indeed have been so very fortunate, and it is important we continue to work together to keep Denton County the best place to live, work and play for the future generations to come.

