Aviation giant breaks ground on maintenance facility at Perot Field

Embraer, a global aerospace corporation, broke ground on a new maintenance and repair facility in north Fort Worth at Hillwood’s Perot Field Alliance Airport.

The state-of-the-art hangar, which is planned to open in 2027, is a part of Embraer’s goal to serve more E-Jets customers in the United States by 53%.

“We are honored to be here in Fort Worth – a city that represents innovation, resilience and opportunity.” said Embraer CEO and President Francisco Gomes Neto. “This moment marks a new chapter in Embraer’s journey in the United States, a country where we’ve been for over 46 years. This facility is a symbol of our long-term commitment to the U.S. market.”

Embraer’s new hangar is expected to invest up to $70 million dollars and create 250 new skilled aviation jobs in the area.

“We’re proud to help drive strong business growth, create high-quality jobs and expand opportunities across Denton County,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Thank you to Hillwood Development and everyone who helped make this vision a reality.

The new service center will be a part of Embraer’s global network, which includes more than 80 authorized service centers and 13 Embracer-owned service centers worldwide.

“Embraer’s investment represents the kind of partnership that defines Perot Field Alliance and North Texas,” said Hillwood Chairman Ross Perot Jr. “By aligning industry, government and education around innovation, we’re building the infrastructure and talent base that will sustain the region’s aviation leadership for decades to come.”

Eads said he believes Hillwood and Denton County will play a big role in future aviation ventures, which will increase the county’s economic success.

“This expansion is a strong signal of Denton County’s rising role in the global aviation economy,” he said. “Thanks to our partnership with Hillwood, companies like Embraer see the value of investing here, fueling regional business growth and long-term economic impact.”

For more information on Embraer, visit the aerospace corporation’s website.