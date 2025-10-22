Two shot, one dead at mobile home community in Lewisville

A shooting at the Northwood Manufactured Home Community Wednesday afternoon left one person dead and another injured.

Lewisville PD and Lewisville FD were dispatched to the mobile home park around 1 p.m. after a call that two individuals were shot.

Early information from the department suggests the male suspect shot the female victim before shooting himself.

When officers arrived, officers found two gunshot victims, one adult make and one adult female.

Officials said the female victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the male was transported to a local hospital by firefighters.

According to officials, this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

However, Lewisville police are asking citizens to avoid the area while officers and investigators work to process the scene.

The department said detectives continue to investigate the incident and its circumstances, including the relationship between the individuals involved.

Officials have not released any other details about the deceased female or the injured male.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.