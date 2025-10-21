Town of Double Oak Update – October 2025

Hello Double Oak Citizens,

As the leaves begin to turn and the mornings carry that familiar crispness, we welcome the spirit of October in Double Oak, a season of cooler air, community warmth and continued momentum. Whether you’re gearing up for fall festivities, watching high school football under the lights or simply enjoying a walk beneath golden trees, this is a time to slow down and savor all that makes our town special.

Thank you to everyone who participated in September’s council meetings, volunteer events and ongoing community conversations. Your voices, time and energy help shape the heart of Double Oak.

This month, we continue to focus on important town matters from infrastructure projects to public safety updates while also embracing opportunities to connect with neighbors through events like National Night Out, Halloween fun and more.

Let’s lean into October with optimism, engagement and a grateful spirit for the community we call home.

Town Council Approves 2025-2026 Budget

Our Town Council adopted the Fiscal Year 2025–2026 operating budget on Sept. 15 with total expenditures and revenues balanced at $2,725,470, an increase of 3.82% over the prior year. The adopted property tax rate of $0.178384 per $100 of assessed valuation remains unchanged. Because assessed values increased, this rate brings in about $57,713 more in property tax revenue, a 4.47% increase over last year.

General Fund revenues include $1.35 million from property taxes, $730,000 from sales and use taxes, $235,750 from franchise fees and $177,600 from court revenue. Smaller revenue streams include $58,100 from licenses and permits, $21,000 from service charges and $151,055 from other sources. On the expenditure side, the largest allocation, about 55.7% of the total budget goes to the Police Department ($1,502,688), reflecting a new step‑based salary structure and the creation of a Vehicle Replacement Fund. Administration is budgeted at $732,331; Public Works at $324,125; the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department at $125,103; and the Municipal Court at $41,222.

In addition to operations, the budget includes $50,000 for routine street repairs, $58,000 for drainage maintenance and $10,000 for MS4 stormwater compliance. These are for upkeep and regular maintenance. Meanwhile, larger road improvements like mill and overlay projects are still planned and will be paid for out of our fund balances as in past years, not out of the general operating budget.

Special revenue funds for child safety, court technology and court security were approved, and a dedicated Vehicle Replacement Fund of $83,960 was established. Ordinances 25‑05 and 25‑06 were passed to formally adopt the budget and levy the ad valorem tax rate.

To enhance fiscal transparency, accountability and the usefulness of our financial reports, the Town is also moving to adopt GASB Statement No. 54 (Fund Balance Reporting and Governmental Fund Type Definitions), concurrently with implementing the new Tyler financial software system. GASB 54 provides more precise and uniform classifications for fund balance such as non‑spendable, restricted, committed, assigned and unassigned which clarify how much of the Town’s funds are constrained by legal, contractual or policy obligations versus free for use. This move will improve the clarity and consistency of our financial reporting, strengthen internal policies and help ensure that decision-making reflects a full and accurate understanding of available resources.

The Town of Double Oak extends sincere thanks to our Town Administrator Chris Laugenour, Lynn Jones and Laura Meilinger for their detailed work, time and dedication throughout this budget process. Their diligence and preparation ensured the Council had accurate and transparent data to support sound decision-making. We also thank the many citizens who participated in our budget workshops and public meetings, offering valuable insight, feedback and perspective. And finally, a heartfelt thank-you to the Town Council, whose thoughtful review, commitment to fiscal responsibility and due diligence demonstrate their continued dedication to protecting the long-term interests of the Town and its residents.

Social Media & Small-Town Government: A Powerful Tool with Real Risks

Double Oak has always been a community where neighbors know each other by name and people feel comfortable sharing their opinions. Whether it’s through conversations at the mailbox or posts on local social media groups, civic engagement is part of who we are.

When used constructively, platforms like Facebook and Nextdoor help keep our residents informed and involved. They’ve rallied neighbors to volunteer, share town updates and weigh in on important issues. That kind of participation is healthy and necessary for local government to reflect the voices of our citizens.

But there’s a line, and sometimes it’s being crossed. Lately, we’ve seen an increase in posts that misrepresent facts, stoke outrage or cross over into personal attacks. That’s more than just unhelpful, it’s harmful. Some elected officials have faced threats to their personal safety, been harassed over decisions made in good faith or targeted with demands for legal action. These kinds of attacks don’t just take a toll on individuals, they discourage good people from running for office in the first place.

Serving on Council or in a mayoral role requires countless unpaid hours, hard decisions and a willingness to listen and learn. When that work is met with threats whether verbal, written, online or legal, it puts the future of public service in small towns like ours at risk.

We Can Do Better Together. Passion and disagreement are part of democracy. But so are respect, accountability and understanding. We welcome honest criticism and hard questions, but those should be shared with facts, civility and the recognition that everyone involved is trying to serve the greater good.

Let’s keep using social media to connect, not divide. Before posting, ask: Is it true? Is it constructive? Have I checked the facts? And if you’ve got a concern, reach out directly – we’re here to talk.

Let’s keep Double Oak the kind of place where people want to serve, speak up and stay involved for all the right reasons.

To stay up-to-date with all the exciting news and updates, please visit the Double Oak Town website at www.doubleoak.texas.gov. In addition to contacting Town Hall at 972-539-9464, Double Oak citizens may reach me at [email protected].