Highland Pho and Grill now open in Highland Village

By Micah Pearce
Highland Pho and Grill is now open in Highland Village. (Micah Pearce/CTG)

A new Vietnamese restaurant spot, Highland Pho and Grill, opened on Oct. 3 in Highland Village at the shopping center along FM 407 near Sellmeyer Lane.

The authentic Vietnamese cuisine restaurant is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., according to its Instagram page.

Highland Pho and Grill occupies suite 1844, which was the former home of Eggspress Cafe, which opened in 2020.

In 2022, the breakfast spot changed ownership.

Now, Highland Pho and Grill has taken its place, serving, pho soup, fried rice, vermicelli bowls, banh mi and sandwiches.

For drinks, the restaurant has Vietnamese coffee, teas and smoothies.

Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

