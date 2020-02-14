Foodie Friday: Eggspress Cafe

Eggspress Cafe in Highland Village may have only opened a month ago, but you’d never know it based on how their restaurant operates. And that’s all thanks to owners, Biko and Sonila Begaj, who have an abundance of experience in the restaurant business. It’s apparent how much they love being restaurant owners!

Over the years, they’ve mastered and figured out what kinds of menu items their customers love to have for breakfast and lunch, and they’re menu has SO MANY delicious options! For breakfast you can find omelets, crepes, (my favorite) egg benedicts, and lots of healthier options as well. And for lunch they have salads, wraps, sandwiches, and burgers.

I usually prefer a good, traditional Egg Benedict, but I will tell you that Eggspress Cafe’s Salmon and Avocado Benedict is an absolute winner. My wife, Stacy, loved their Berry Bliss Crepes, which are light and sweet crepes stuffed with fresh berries.

*Photos courtesy of Eggspress Cafe

If you’re looking for those healthier options, their Energy Bowls are made with granola, berries, and yogurt and are absolutely delicious. They also have a couple different kinds of avocado toast as well as some gluten-free options.

Off of their lunch menu we tried the Turkey and Bacon Wrap which comes stuffed to the brim with oven roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese and their homemade ranch. We also tried the Italian Panini made with grilled chicken breast, roasted red peppers, spinach, roasted tomatoes, feta cheese, and a pesto mayo.

Sonila and Biko are looking forward to you coming to enjoy a family breakfast or family lunch with them and try out some of their delicious food that is truly a little piece of their own heart.

*Eggspress Cafe is located at 1844 Justin Rd, Highland Village TX 75077.