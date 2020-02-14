The candidate filing period for the May 2 municipal and school board elections ended at 5 p.m. on Friday.
There will be contested elections in Argyle, Copper Canyon, Flower Mound, Lantana, Northlake, Lewisville ISD and Northwest ISD.
Here is a list of candidates who filed for the local General Election on May 2 in southern Denton County towns, cities and school districts.
Argyle Town Council
Place 1: Bryan Livingston (i), Tom Irwin
Place 3: Sherri Myers (i), Richard Spies
Place 5: Rick Bradford, CB Standridge
Bartonville Town Council
Mayor: Bill Scherer (i)
Place 2: Jaclyn Carrington (i)
Place 4: Bridget Melson (i)
(Election cancelled)
Copper Canyon Town Council
Place 1: Steve Hill (i)
Place 3: Rudy Castillo
Place 5: Bill Castleman (i), Jeffrey Alan Mayer
Double Oak Town Council
Three two-year at-large seats: Joe Dent (i), Anita Nelson (i), Billie Garrett (i)
One one-year seat: Von Beougher (i)
(Election cancelled)
Flower Mound Town Council
Place 2: Sandeep Sharma (i), David Johnson
Place 5: Claudio Forest (i), Ann Martin
Highland Village City Council
Mayor: Charlotte Wilcox (i)
Place 2: John Kixmiller (i)
Place 4: Barbara Fleming (i)
Place 6: Robert A. Fiester (i)
(Election cancelled)
Lantana (Denton County Fresh Water Supply District #6)
Three four-year at-large seats: Ross Ferguson (i), Sheldon Gilbert (i), Jim VanVickle (i)
(Election cancelled)
Lantana (Denton County Fresh Water Supply District #7)
Three four-year at-large seats: Todd Beggs (i), Randy Fogle (i), Steve Spence (i), Lynne Thompson, Diane Wetherbee
Northlake Town Council
Place 1: Rena Hardeman
Place 2: James Lambert (i), Michael C. Ganz
Place 3: Brian G. Montini (i)
Argyle ISD Board
Place 1 – Craig Hawkesworth
Place 2 – Dr. John Bitter
Place 3 – Sam Salton
(Election cancelled)
Denton ISD Board
Place 6 – Jim Alexander
Place 7 – Patricia Sosa-Sánchez
(Election cancelled)
Lewisville ISD Board
Place 6: Kristi Hassett (i), H. Denise Wooten
Place 7: Tracy Scott Miller (i)
Northwest ISD Board
Place 5: Steve Sprowls (i)
Place 6: Lillian Rauch (i), Jennifer Zazula
Place 7: Ron Hastings (i), Jennifer Murphy
Information from municipal websites or spokespeople. This list is subject to change as candidates may withdraw by Monday and write-in’s are allowed until Tuesday. Check back for updates.