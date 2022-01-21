Foodie Friday: Eggspress Cafe

We first visited Eggspress Cafe in Highland Village about a month after they opened, and since then they have become a breakfast and lunch staple in the community. The restaurant recently came under new ownership, so we got to meet with new owner, Pervez Bhojani, to learn more about him and what’s happening at Eggspress Cafe.

Pervez, who goes by Ali, moved from Atlanta in the Fall of 2021 to be closer to his children who were now living here in DFW. He owned a restaurant in Atlanta and decided when he moved here to DFW that he wanted to take on a new restaurant here and purchased Eggspress Cafe.

Even though Eggspress Cafe is under new ownership, you’ll still find the menu items you’ve grown to love like their Berry Bliss Pancakes, Eggs Benedict, and the Eggspress Skillet made with veggies, chicken apple sausage, hashbrowns, and an egg on top.

If you’re looking for those healthier options, their Energy Bowls are made with granola, berries, and yogurt and are absolutely delicious. They also have a couple different kinds of avocado toast as well as some gluten-free options.

And when it comes to lunch, Eggspress Cafe has lots of great salads, sandwiches, and burgers to choose from!

We’re excited for you to revisit Eggspress Cafe and meet the new owner! You’ll love chatting with him and you’ll love that it’s the same great food you’ve loved for years.

*Eggspress Cafe is located at 1844 Justin Rd, Highland Village TX 75077.