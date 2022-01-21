Active COVID-19 cases double in one week in Denton County

Just this week, Denton County Public Health reported an increase of nearly 20,000 active COVID-19 cases as the Omicron variant surge continues.

The number of active cases reported this week alone is thousands more than the previous pandemic peak of concurrent active cases.

There are now 35,631 active cases confirmed in the county as of Friday, according to DCPH data, up from 15,948 one week ago and 8,912 one week before that. The previous case count peak, during the Delta variant wave, was 16,346 active cases on Oct. 1.

DCPH also reported this week that four more residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 770. The deaths included a Denton man in his 30s, a Carrollton man in his 30s and two men from The Colony, one in his 70s and one over 80. The last three deaths were reported Wednesday.

“As we announce the death of three community members due to COVID-19, please keep their families in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “With this recent surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we hope community members will get vaccinated, as vaccination remains the best way to reduce the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization and death. Please take the recommended precautions to keep you and your family safe.”

DCPH only rules a resident’s death as a COVID-19 death if it is determined that the person died as a direct result of COVID-19. Actual dates of death can be released several days to several months after the date of death, due to various reporting agencies and medical records review.

During this week’s Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson said that while the new variant is highly contagious, patients usually experience less severe symptoms, especially those who are fully vaccinated and boosted.

Due to staff shortages caused by the surge in COVID-19, several Lewisville ISD campuses closed this week.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges community members to:

Get vaccinated and boosted when eligible

Wear well-fitting masks in public indoor settings

Test five days after exposure or if you have symptoms of COVID-19

Isolate, quarantine, and wear a mask when recommended

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing.