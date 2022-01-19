Several Lewisville ISD schools to close temporarily

Several Lewisville ISD schools, including some in Flower Mound and Lewisville, will close for three school days because of rising numbers of positive COVID-19 cases among staff.

Bridlewood Elementary, Lillie Jackson Early Childhood Center, Indian Creek Elementary, Morningside Elementary and Creek Valley Middle schools will all be shut down Thursday, Jan. 20, through Monday, Jan. 24. Students will return to school on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

“With these rising numbers and the limited availability of substitute teachers to provide instruction, LISD and (school name) administrators believe this temporary closure is the best option for students and staff,” said letters from school principals to families. “We cannot assure our schools are being successfully run day to day with so many campus-level staff out.”

There will be no remote learning during the closures for the affected schools’ students. ESD and walk-in speech services will be closed as well. Custodians will continue deep cleaning the campus during the closure.

A breakfast and lunch grab-and-go meal will be made available each day at other school campuses. Bridlewood students can pick up at Downing Middle School. The meals will be served at the front entrance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a cafeteria staff member prepared to run needed meals out to cars as you arrive to pick up meals. In addition, there will be a doorbell you can ring curbside to pick up meals for your child.

“As our communities continue to experience a rise in COVID cases, we want to remind everyone the importance of following health guidelines such as maintaining social distance, wearing a face mask, being vaccinated, washing hands regularly and staying home when feeling ill,” the principals’ letters said. “It takes all of us doing our part to help curb the spread of COVID and avoid future school closures.”

If your student tests positive for COVID-19, notify LISD through the self-reporting form or by calling the call center at 469-444-3558. To report a positive student COVID case, visit LISD.net/COVIDcase.