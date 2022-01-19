Weir: Theresa Blake Goline running for 367th District Judge

There are many candidates running for office in the Republican primary on March 1st 2022. One of those candidates is attorney and conservative Republican Theresa Blake Goline, who seeks the GOP nomination to replace Judge Margaret Barnes, who has announced her retirement. The candidate came over for an interview to tell viewers about herself and why she’s running for the office.

Some of the info from her website includes: “I’m excited about this campaign to keep Conservative Values in the 367th District Court. This is currently a Family Law Court whose jurisdiction covers all of Denton County. I am a long-time, conservative Republican. I’ve worked in the trenches as a Precinct Chairman and Election Judge in Denton County for a decade. I’ve fought hard electing Republicans and I strongly believe in the principles of our Republican Party. As I ask for your vote, I want you to know I believe criminals should be held personally responsible for their actions and, as a strict constructionist, I will not legislate from the bench.”

For more info on the candidate: www.theresa4judge.com