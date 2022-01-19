Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Missing Lewisville child found safe at school

By Mark Smith
A 10-year-old Lewisville child who was reported missing on Tuesday was found safe when he got to school on Wednesday morning.

Simon Lian was playing at a relative’s house in Lewisville on Tuesday afternoon when he wandered away unnoticed, according to a news release from the Lewisville Police Department. Police searched the area through the night, until around 7:30 a.m., when they were notified that Simon was at school, unharmed.

It was learned that Simon went to a friend’s house and stayed there overnight. No one in that household knew he was missing until they got to school Wednesday morning. No charges are expected in the case.

