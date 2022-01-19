Denton ISD high schools on lockdown

Guyer, Denton and Ryan high schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning as Denton police investigated “unsubstantiated threats.”

Denton police learned of a threat Wednesday morning against Denton and Ryan high schools, according to a police spokesperson. Officers were dispatched to both campuses, which were placed on lockdown, and officers are searching the buildings. No threats have been made against Guyer, but police placed it on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

Newton Rayzor Elementary and Calhoun Middle School are on lockout as a precautionary measure because of their proximity to Denton High.

